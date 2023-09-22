In 2016, 2 Chainz unveiled his third studio LP, ColleGrove, a 13-song effort that was essentially a joint project alongside Lil Wayne, who appeared on eight cuts. The album was a critical and commercial success, debuting at No. 2 and No. 4 on the Top R&B/Hip Hop Albums and Billboard 200 charts, respectively.

Since then, fans have been waiting fervently for an official sequel from the duo, both of whom have provided the occasional teaser or two over the past several months. “Two, three, four years now working on this project, and I’m finally getting to the finish line of this project with me and Wayne that I’m so excited to bring to the marketplace,” 2 Chainz said in a self-recorded video on social media in March. “I’m still learning stuff. I’m still learning things in this business. And one thing that I have learned in this process is that no response is the response.”

On Thursday (Sept. 21), The Source shared an interview with the Atlanta veteran, who dropped off some additional intel on the long-awaited release. “ColleGrove 2 will be coming out before the year’s over with,” he revealed. “We’ve already shot two visuals, the photo shoot is over. We’re in the process now of mastering records. All the records are mixed, so it’ll be coming soon. I’m so excited about it and I’ve been talking about it so long. I’m anxious at this point to try to get it to the fans’ ears, [so they can] hear some of the hard work, and the blood sweat, and tears that me and my brother put into this project.”

He also confirmed that their collaboration with Usher is “ready to go.” The trio were previously spotted filming a music video for the unnamed song back in August.