2 Chainz was the guest on Wednesday’s (Aug. 16) episode of “Assets Over Liabilities.” The Atlanta, Georgia rapper spoke candidly and excitedly about his success as a restauranteur and more with hosts Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings. It turns out the Hairweave Killer had been dabbling in real estate even before he achieved success as a rapper, and he continues to thrive in the music, real estate and hospitality industries. As he builds generational wealth, his talented young son, Halo, is also putting in work.

The “Assets Over Liabilities” crew sat down with 2 Chainz at his Esco Restaurant and Tapas in Atlanta. The spot is enjoying its seventh year in business. Not bad if you consider the adage that most restaurants don’t make it past one. “It’s a great location, it’s a great atmosphere, it’s a blessing,” said 2 Chainz of his restaurant, which is located near both the State Farm Arena and the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The “I’m Different” rapper got into purchasing real estate early — he recalled that growing up, his mother was a loan officer. Even before he made it as a hip hop star and while he was still hustling on the streets, he dabbled in real estate to flip his money. 2 Chainz started by purchasing rental homes and eventually moved on to commercial real estate. Traveling the nation as an artist only bolstered his interest. “We taking these prices for granted,” he said. “In a minute, Atlanta gonna catch up to everything else. Because I’m traveling, I’m seeing how much it cost to stay in LA, Miami, New York.”

The land the restaurant currently sits on was in his real estate portfolio for a couple of years before he linked up with his business partner, Mychel “Snoop” Dillard. During their initial meeting, 2 Chainz was so impressed by her passion and business acumen that he decided to partner with her before their conversation was even done. “Before the meeting was over, I shook her hand and called her ‘partner,’” recalled 2 Chainz. “I know she was looking like, ‘What you mean?’”

There are now two Esco restaurants in Atlanta and the business has started franchising to include a restaurant in Columbus, Ohio and new outposts set to open in Memphis, Dallas and Marietta, Georgia. “It’s like the McDonald’s concept,” explained the College Park native. “Same recipes; you can swap different things out until it fits. With this space, you start making money as soon as you open up with your liquor license and everything like that because it’s a vibe. And [with] vibes, people stick around a little longer. That’s why I like to call this more of a vibe or a lounge because although we have great food, we have other things that stimulate you as far as the music, the TVs and the great drinks.”

The moves 2 Chainz is making are no doubt creating generational wealth for his family. His 7-year-old son, Halo, isn’t just sitting back idly, as he’s already a content creator. The father and son duo’s year-old “Me & Halo Podcast” has had guests that include actress and director Issa Rae and NBA star Trae Young. “It’s based off father-son [relationships] in the Black community and confidence in the young Black male, intelligence in the young Black male,” said 2 Chainz, who also has two daughters. “Being unapologetic about having charisma, swag. I’m a proud father.”

While being a proud dad, 2 Chainz keeps his side hustles going and he is still very much active as an artist. In early 2022 he dropped his seventh official album, Dope Don’t Sell Itself, to critical praise. Next up, is a collaborative project with Lil Wayne that he said is already complete. “It’s a rap album. I’m very happy with it,” the ATL icon explained. The former D1 college basketball player is also a minority owner of the Atlanta Hawks‘ NBA G League affiliate College Park Skyhawks. Calling him a mogul isn’t hyperbole. “I been doing this for over 10 years now, I still feel like my pinnacle, pinnacle, pinnacle, I ain’t touched it,” said 2 Chainz. “I know it might sound crazy, but I know what work I put in, and I know what I got in store for the people.”

Watch this week’s episode of “Assets Over Liabilities” here to learn how 2 Chainz uses passion to find and drive his profitable side hustles.