2 Chainz was the guest on Wednesday’s (Aug. 16) episode of “Assets Over Liabilities.” The Atlanta, Georgia rapper spoke candidly and excitedly about his success as a restauranteur and more with hosts Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings. It turns out the Hairweave Killer had been dabbling in real estate even before he achieved success as a rapper, and he continues to thrive in the music, real estate and hospitality industries. As he builds generational wealth, his talented young son, Halo, is also putting in work.
The “Assets Over Liabilities” crew sat down with 2 Chainz at his Esco Restaurant and Tapas in Atlanta. The spot is enjoying its seventh year in business. Not bad if you consider the adage that most restaurants don’t make it past one. “It’s a great location, it’s a great atmosphere, it’s a blessing,” said 2 Chainz of his restaurant, which is located near both the State Farm Arena and the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
The “I’m Different” rapper got into purchasing real estate early — he recalled that growing up, his mother was a loan officer. Even before he made it as a hip hop star and while he was still hustling on the streets, he dabbled in real estate to flip his money. 2 Chainz started by purchasing rental homes and eventually moved on to commercial real estate. Traveling the nation as an artist only bolstered his interest. “We taking these prices for granted,” he said. “In a minute, Atlanta gonna catch up to everything else. Because I’m traveling, I’m seeing how much it cost to stay in LA, Miami, New York.”
The land the restaurant currently sits on was in his real estate portfolio for a couple of years before he linked up with his business partner, Mychel “Snoop” Dillard. During their initial meeting, 2 Chainz was so impressed by her passion and business acumen that he decided to partner with her before their conversation was even done. “Before the meeting was over, I shook her hand and called her ‘partner,’” recalled 2 Chainz. “I know she was looking like, ‘What you mean?’”
There are now two Esco restaurants in Atlanta and the business has started franchising to include a restaurant in Columbus, Ohio and new outposts set to open in Memphis, Dallas and Marietta, Georgia. “It’s like the McDonald’s concept,” explained the College Park native. “Same recipes; you can swap different things out until it fits. With this space, you start making money as soon as you open up with your liquor license and everything like that because it’s a vibe. And [with] vibes, people stick around a little longer. That’s why I like to call this more of a vibe or a lounge because although we have great food, we have other things that stimulate you as far as the music, the TVs and the great drinks.”
The moves 2 Chainz is making are no doubt creating generational wealth for his family. His 7-year-old son, Halo, isn’t just sitting back idly, as he’s already a content creator. The father and son duo’s year-old “Me & Halo Podcast” has had guests that include actress and director Issa Rae and NBA star Trae Young. “It’s based off father-son [relationships] in the Black community and confidence in the young Black male, intelligence in the young Black male,” said 2 Chainz, who also has two daughters. “Being unapologetic about having charisma, swag. I’m a proud father.”
While being a proud dad, 2 Chainz keeps his side hustles going and he is still very much active as an artist. In early 2022 he dropped his seventh official album, Dope Don’t Sell Itself, to critical praise. Next up, is a collaborative project with Lil Wayne that he said is already complete. “It’s a rap album. I’m very happy with it,” the ATL icon explained. The former D1 college basketball player is also a minority owner of the Atlanta Hawks‘ NBA G League affiliate College Park Skyhawks. Calling him a mogul isn’t hyperbole. “I been doing this for over 10 years now, I still feel like my pinnacle, pinnacle, pinnacle, I ain’t touched it,” said 2 Chainz. “I know it might sound crazy, but I know what work I put in, and I know what I got in store for the people.”
Watch this week’s episode of “Assets Over Liabilities” here to learn how 2 Chainz uses passion to find and drive his profitable side hustles.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
Nas drops off cinematic visual for "Motion"
Trending
Walmart Makers Studio partners with Rock The Bells Festival to highlight the stories of Black creatives
The annual event, which will take place on Saturday, Aug. 5 this year, has partnered with Walmart Makers Studio to help celebrate hip hop’s 50th anniversary by honoring the Black creatives and fans who shaped the genre’s legacy through style, beauty, visual culture, and much more.
LL Cool J’s Rock The Bells Festival, co-presented by Walmart, rocks to a sold-out crowd
On Saturday, Aug. 5, 13,000 people packed the Forest Hills Stadium in Queens, New York in honor of hip hop’s 50th anniversary.
Pinky Cole and Derrick Hayes talk Slutty Vegan success and overcoming adversity | 'The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels'
On this all-new episode of “The Blackprint,” host and REVOLT CEO Detavio Samuels welcomes culinary entrepreneurs Pinky Cole and Derrick Hayes to talk building culture and community through Slutty Vegan. Hayes also discusses starting out as the underdog and having no business experience initially. Watch the empowering conversation here. Sponsored by American Express Business.
Kingsford cookout | 'Ambassadors of Smoke'
In episode two of “Ambassadors of Smoke,” we take it to the backyard, where the grillers open up on family, tradition, and their favorite cookout memories, all while enjoying some great food along the way. Watch now!
Decoding hip hop's billionaire blueprint: From JAY-Z, Dr. Dre and Diddy
On this episode of “REVOLT Black News Weekly,” we dive deep into hip hop’s rich tapestry, tracing its roots from the rugged streets to its monumental rise as an entrepreneurial powerhouse. With hip hop becoming synonymous with global enterprise, artists like JAY-Z and Diddy have redefined what it means to be moguls.
Memphis in May | 'Ambassadors of Smoke'
In our first episode of “Ambassadors of Smoke,” Alex Hill traverses the grounds of Memphis in May — one of the country’s biggest barbecue competitions — where she talks to the grillers about our history in the culinary craft, and how Kingsford and Preserve the Pit are helping to maintain that legacy and supporting others in doing so.
50 years of hip hop & high fashion: The evolution from streetwear to runways
Explore the undeniable fusion of hip hop and fashion over the past 50 years in this episode of “REVOLT Black News Weekly.” Unravel the journey from baggy clothes and graffiti inspirations of the early days to the glamorous red carpet appearances of today’s hip hop stars.
Web3 | Pharrell Williams is breaking fashion barriers with his new Louis Vuitton digital collectible
Today’s consumers seek more than just purchasing the latest bag; they yearn for a transformative experience. Read the latest installment of “Web3” to see how Pharrell Williams is providing as much.
Halftime Report | Magic Johnson's Commanders ownership feat and the fight to diversify the NFL
Although there are still no Black primary owners in the league, Magic Johnson’s celebrity and high visibility even as a minority stakeholder is significant. Get into our latest “Halftime Report” below.
As the global communications leader for Sean “Diddy” Combs, Nathalie Moar is not one to be played with
“If you want something bad enough, you got to fight for it,” Nathalie Moar said on the latest episode of “Making The Boss.” Read up!
Elections have consequences: The end of affirmative action
The Supreme Court’s decision turns a blind eye to the long history of racial discrimination in our country and significantly sets back the efforts of our ancestors who fought and died for equality in education.
The Atlanta Dolphland Pop-Up Museum served as a poignant reminder of Young Dolph's unforgettable legacy
Even in death, the Memphis hero continues to inspire communities to gather and give back. Rest in peace, Young Dolph.
Studio Sessions | Kid Capri reveals how Big Pun and JAY-Z impressed him 25 years ago
“It was the most amazing s**t I ever saw,” Kid Capri said of JAY-Z hopping on his ‘Soundtrack to the Streets’ album. Read the exclusive “Studio Sessions” chat now!
Styles P and Adjua talk their deep love for hip hop and the voice it gave the Black community
Ahead of hip hop’s 50th birthday, Styles P and his wife, Adjua, spoke on rap’s worldwide impact, their relationship, loss, and the Black community owning its narratives. Get into the exclusive chat below!
Desiree L. Talley is on a mission to protect & empower the Black community by dissecting US law
“I want listeners to take away the feeling of being empowered and educated enough to… make decisions that are beneficial to them long-term,” Desiree L. Talley said of her “POPLAW” podcast. Read up!
Angie Martinez's gratitude for hip hop is limitless because it changed the trajectory of so many lives
“It’s hip hop that gave me those opportunities, it’s hip hop that put me in that position… I’m just one person… The culture just changed so many people’s lives,” Angie Martinez said in this exclusive interview ahead of hip hop’s 50th birthday. Read up!
Jermaine Dupri says from the beginning, hip hop was too infectious to ever have been just a fad
“I could’ve told people back then this is going to be around forever,” industry titan Jermaine Dupri said of hip hop’s longevity ahead of the genre’s 50th birthday. Read the exclusive below.
LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish & more of the 'Haunted Mansion' cast applaud film's push for diversity
“I’m always looking to do stories to help represent us, our people, in a way that’s positive and gives us an opportunity to see the multitude of ways we show up in the world,” LaKeith Stanfield told REVOLT. Read up!
Jim Jones gives us the 8/4 - 8/7 weather with special guest Mario | 'Drip Report'
On this all-new episode of “Drip Report,” Jim Jones gets us right with the 8/4 – 8/7 weekend forecast. Plus, a special guest appearance from R&B recording artist Mario. Watch here.
The cast of "The Chi" is intent on sparking change for the Black community and the world
“It’s awesome because we make this to reach people, to create more empathy in people. We hope that people see themselves or just see something and are entertained,” Luke James tells REVOLT in this exclusive. Read up!