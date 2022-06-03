2 Chainz and his son, Halo Epps, are ready to take over the podcast game!

The rapper, born Tauheed Epps, has joined forces with the 6-year-old to bring their relationship front and center in a new show titled “Me & Halo.” According to the show’s summary, the daddy-son duo plan to chop it up about everything from sports to news to life and even “the lovely lady” in their lives.

“Consider this your bird’s eye view into our father and son dynamic, and most importantly you can expect us to keep it ‘TRU,'” the podcast bio reads.

This is yet another avenue for the Atlanta-rapper to showcase his talents outside of the rap game. The “Where U Been?” emcee is known to wear many hats, but his father title beams ever-so brightly through the new show alongside his little mini-me.

“What grade are you in?” 2 Chainz asked Halo during the first episode.

“Kindergarten bout to be in first grade the day after tomorrow,” he chimed explaining that he has no interest in heading out for summer break.

Dad digs a little bit deeper and suggests that it may be a little lady that’s causing his hesitance for leaving school.

“Is one of the reasons that you don’t wanna get out of school is maybe because of an interest in a young female maybe?” The Real University CEO asked.

Halo simply responds with, “Maybe.”

The little one is one of three of the rapper’s children with his wife, Kesha Ward.

He is the only boy of the bunch alongside his sisters, 13-year-old Heaven, and 9-year-old Harmony. 2 Chainz and Ward tied the knot in a star-studded ceremony in 2018 at the Versace Mansion in Miami. The guest list included heavy hitters like Kanye West and Lil Wayne and a white tiger even made an appearance.