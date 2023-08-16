/ 08.16.2023
Atlanta’s own 2 Chainz joins Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings on “Assets Over Liabilities” to discuss learning the ins and outs of real estate, opening up a restaurant, expanding the brand by franchising, and encouraging his son. Watch the full episode here.
