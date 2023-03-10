Photo: Cover art for Jim Jones and Hitmaka’s ‘Back In My Prime’ album
By Jon Powell
  /  03.10.2023

Today (March 10), Jim Jones and Hitmaka connect for the joint LP Back In My Prime, an eight-track effort with additional appearances from Ty Dolla $ign, Benny the Butcher, BEAM, Trav, Pleasure P, Tink, Stefflon Don, and more. The project was led by the singles “I Am” and “Gunshot,” the latter of which serves as the album’s opener.

I be jumpin’ out the roof like that n**ga Birdie, catch me sittin’ in the coupe with that big .30, I just got the car washed, but that s**t is dirty, motherf**ker, we ain’t scared, all my n**gas sturdy,” he raps over the hard-hitting record.

In an interview with HOT 97 (above), Jones explained the project. “It’s definitely feeling like summertime [music]. Got a bunch of smashes on there,” he said. “I’m in my bag on this one. I fully appreciate the moment and opportunity to work with [Hitmaka].”

2022 was a big year for Jones, beginning with the DJ Drama-hosted mixtape We Set The Trends. That release contained assists from the likes of Icewear Vezzo, Dave East, Doe Boy, and Migos. Months later, he would team up with Maino for The Lobby Boyz, complete with contributions from Fivio Foreign, Yung Bleu, Capella Grey, Young M.A, and more. Before 2023 arrived, Jones and his VL Records collective celebrated the holidays with the compilation 12 Days of Xmas.

Meanwhile, Hitmaka has been providing top-tier production for the biggest artists in the game, including Chris Brown, Chlöe, and Shy Glizzy. Currently, he is putting the finishing touches on his own album, Big Tuh, which is expected to contain the star-studded singles like “Thot Box” with Meek Mill, 2 Chainz, Tyga, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, and YBN Nahmir and “Down Bad” with Fabolous, Jeremih, and Ivory Scott. Press play on Back In My Prime below.

