Soon, Jim Jones and Hitmaka will unveil their joint project Back In My Prime, which was led by the BEAM-assisted “Gunshot.” On Wednesday (March 1), the duo added to that with “I Am,” which features Stefflon Don and sees additional production from Cardiak and BoogzDaBeast. The track is a laid-back affair, complete with a sensual hook from Stefflon.

“Who gon’ hold you when you cryin’? Who gon’ f*** you all the time? All this p***y on your mind, I am, baby, I am…”

The collaborative drop also boasts a matching video courtesy of Shula The Don, Will C, and Jones himself. The clip begins with a shot of the Dipset general and Hitmaka riding around NYC in a green Lamborghini. As day turns into night, Jones can then be spotted at a tropical location, where Stefflon appears for her part of the infectious cut.

2022 saw Jones working harder than his younger counterparts from a musical standpoint, and 2023 looks to be no different. Last year, he blessed the masses with the DJ Drama-hosted We Set The Trends and The Lobby Boyz, the latter of which saw him alongside fellow New York giant Maino. For the holidays, he and his VL Records roster spread cheer with 12 Days Of Xmas. Outside of his own work, he also provided bars for Jay Worthy, Fabolous, Cam’ron, and more.

As previously reported by REVOLT, Jones recently met with NYC Mayor Eric Adams with plans to repair his community.

“A man of his word,” he wrote. “Woke up to a text from [Mayor Adams] asking if I can meet him in Harlem this afternoon, which was a surprise because our scheduled meeting was for next month. That’s [why] I always say, ‘Stay ready, so you [don’t] have to get ready.'”

Press play on “I Am” below.