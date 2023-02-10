Photo: Cover art for Eric Bellinger and Hitmaka’s ‘1-800-Hit-Eazy: Line 2′ project
By Regina Cho
  /  02.10.2023

Back in February of 2021, Eric Bellinger and Hitmaka teamed up for their joint 1-800-Hit-Eazy project, a 14-track body of work that included features from Chrishan and Rahky. Since its release, fans have been able to enjoy accompanying visuals for plenty of tracks like “Star Projectors,” “Hypebeast,” “Only You,” and “Serious.”

Today (Feb. 10), just days after the two-year anniversary of the original LP, the duo has returned to unveil the official sequel. Titled 1-800-Hit-Eazy: Line 2, the 14-song project boasts features special appearances from Blxst, Cordae, Tink, Blxst, Kalan.FrFr, Fabolous, and recent Grammy award-winner Muni Long. Leading the way were previously released singles like “BNB” and “Decide.”

“For the first time in a long time, I stepped outside of talking about my personal relationship and emotions to speak on behalf of the fellas,” Bellinger stated about the album via press release. He then provided insight about what point of view he wrote the lyrics from. “If you listen to the project from start to finish, you hear a 14-track story filled with love, vulnerability, and betrayal, but this time from the male’s perspective. We hear a lot about men living double lives, but we’ve never heard the story when the roles are reversed. I took it upon myself to tell the story of the side dude.”

Hitmaka also added, “Me and Eric really had a lot of fun putting this one together. The fans really showed loved on the first one, so getting back in the lab for Line 2 was a no-brainer. The whole project shed light on a perspective in relationships we don’t usually see or hear about.”

Be sure to press play on Eric Bellinger and Hitmaka’s brand new 1-800-Hit-Eazy: Line 2 project down below. 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jrFV07PFoQE&ab_channel=EricBellingerVEVO

