Back in July, Muni Long unveiled her Public Displays Of Affection Too EP, a five-track body of work that served as the official follow-up to her 2021 debut project. The offering included previously shared cuts like “Another,” “Pain,” and “Baby Boo,” the last of which boasted an assist from Saweetie.

Last night (Dec. 13), the Florida-born songstress made an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” for the second time this year. This time around, she shared a brand new rendition of “Time Machine.” Decked out in a futuristic silver bodysuit, she delivered a riveting performance of the track, which speaks about wanting to revisit the past:

“If I just had one more wish, I’d go back and do it all over again/ Wish I had a time machine, baby, if I had a time machine/ I would hop inside my time machine and rearrange history/ Get rid of some of these memories, anything that ain’t servin’ me”

Over the last year, Long has been enjoying the success of her aforementioned 2021 EP, Public Displays of Affection, which housed her hit single “Hrs and Hrs.” In addition to netting over 200 million streams and peaking at No. 1 on Urban & Rhythmic radio, the track rose to Top 5 on Apple Music and hit No. 17 on the Billboard Hot 100.

In a recent interview, the “To Do List” singer opened up about what her main career goals are. “I want to use my gifts to explore the world and see and do the best things that this planet has to offer. I want to be more creative and experimental,” she said. “I want to give people an experience. I want people to leave feeling inspired. I remember watching concert DVDs growing up and I thought, ‘Hey, I could do this.’ And look, here I am now. Hopefully I can be that for someone else.”

Be sure to press play on Muni Long’s brand new performance of “Time Machine” down below.