Back in February, Eric Bellinger and Hitmaka teamed up for their joint 1-800-Hit-Eazy project, a 14-track body of work that included features from Chrishan and Rahky. Since its release, fans have been able to enjoy accompanying visuals for plenty of tracks like “Star Projectors,” “Hypebeast,” “Only You,” and “Serious.”

Over the weekend, the duo circled back to provide an official remix for “Obsession,” which debuted last month as the first preview from the forthcoming sequel to 1-800-Hit-Eazy. The upgraded version of the track features an appearance from Muni Long, who adds a sensual flare in her new verse:

“I done messed around and fell in love, when will I learn my lesson (Oh, nana, oh, nana)/ Wanna tell you how I feel, but I just couldn’t handle the rejection (Rejection, you keep givin’ me time)/ Givin’ me time and affection (Oh-oh), attention (Oh-oh), connection (Oh-oh) but we never defined what we are beyond our/ Frequent late night freak sessions, I’m obsessed with you, you are my obsession/ Won’t stop ’til you’re in my possession, ’til I add your heart to my collection, here’s my confession”

Long released her Public Displays of Affection Too project back in June, which was a short and sweet EP that included previous singles like “Pain,” “Another,” and “Baby Boo” featuring Saweetie. Over the last year and change, she has been enjoying the success of her 2021 EP, Public Displays of Affection, which boasts her viral hit, “Hrs and Hrs.” The R&B star was nominated for Best New Artist at this year’s BET Awards and also graced the stage to deliver a performance of “Time Machine” and the aforementioned “Hrs and Hrs.”

Be sure to pres play on Eric Bellinger’s brand new “Obsession (Remix)” featuring Muni Long down below.