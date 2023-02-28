Photo: Nenov via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  02.28.2023

On Friday (Feb. 24), Fidel Sinclair was admiring his newborn son Nikko at Good Samaritan University Hospital in West Islip in Long Island, New York when he observed one of the most disturbing incidents a parent could witness — his baby being abused by a staff member.

Nikko was only two days old and receiving antibiotics at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit when Sinclair decided to stroll down the hall and watch. As the proud parent filmed his newborn through a poorly drawn curtain, he saw one of the nurses forcefully slam the infant, Fox News said on Sunday (Feb. 26). “I’m happy I was there. God sent me,” Sinclair said of the matter. “If it wasn’t for God, … we would have never seen none of that happen. And that would have kept happening through the night, not only to him but to the other babies, too,” he added.

Consuelo Saravia, the newborn’s mother, described Sinclair’s footage as “heartbreaking.” After seeing the video of little Nikko being mistreated, she confronted the nurse. “I told her, ‘I don’t want you to touch my child! You just slammed him.’ She said, ‘Oh no, if you think I mishandled him or anything, I’m sorry,’” Saravia revealed. The mother added, “I couldn’t stop crying. I couldn’t even sleep.” The faculty member’s actions were reported to the hospital.

“Upon learning of this incident, swift and immediate action was taken, including conducting an investigation and consequently terminating the individual involved. Additionally, we reported the individual to the Department of Health for further review. Keeping our patients safe remains our paramount concern,” Catholic Health, who owns Good Samaritan University Hospital shared in a statement. They continued, “It is standard procedure to have curtains in the neonatal ICU to provide privacy for the patients and their families and because services are being administered at the bedside. Immediate family members are permitted inside the neonatal ICU to spend time with their loved ones.”

Russ Millions delivers long-awaited mixtape 'One Of A Kind'

By Jon Powell
  /  02.28.2023

Michael B. Jordan set to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.28.2023

Missouri pastor stops alleged armed robbers during church service with prayer
By Angel Saunders
  /  02.28.2023

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.28.2023

DJ Jazzy Jeff championed hip hop and hopes the next generation does too
By Jon Powell
  /  02.28.2023

By Jon Powell
  /  02.28.2023

MoStack is all about "The Weekend" in latest visual

By Jon Powell
  /  02.28.2023

J. Cole announces Drake, Usher, and Burna Boy will co-headline 2023 Dreamville Festival
By Regina Cho
  /  02.28.2023

By Regina Cho
  /  02.28.2023

Damson Idris reveals awkward Rihanna encounter: "I was like, 'This is my moment'"
By Cierra Jones
  /  02.28.2023

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.28.2023

French Montana, Beenie Man, and more join Krept & Konan for "Dat Way (Remix)"
By Jon Powell
  /  02.28.2023

By Jon Powell
  /  02.28.2023

Babyface and Ari Lennox put on a show in new "Liquor" video

By Regina Cho
  /  02.28.2023

2023 Billboard Women in Music Awards promo clip features SZA and Quinta Brunson
By Cierra Jones
  /  02.28.2023

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.28.2023

Missy Elliott and Timbaland tease an official reunion

By Jon Powell
  /  02.28.2023

How to watch “The Jason Lee Show” episode featuring Amber Riley

By Sukii Osborne
  /  02.28.2023

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | 27 best dressed celebs at the 2023 NAACP Image Awards
By Legendary Lade
  /  02.28.2023

By Legendary Lade
  /  02.28.2023

Jozzy's 'Songs for Women, Free Game for N**gas' gives Diddy's Love Records first No. 1 on iTunes R&B Albums chart
By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.27.2023

By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.27.2023

Keke Palmer welcomes her first child

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.27.2023
Russ Millions delivers long-awaited mixtape 'One Of A Kind'

By Jon Powell
  /  02.28.2023

Michael B. Jordan set to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.28.2023

Missouri pastor stops alleged armed robbers during church service with prayer

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.28.2023

DJ Jazzy Jeff championed hip hop and hopes the next generation does too

By Jon Powell
  /  02.28.2023

MoStack is all about "The Weekend" in latest visual

By Jon Powell
  /  02.28.2023

J. Cole announces Drake, Usher, and Burna Boy will co-headline 2023 Dreamville Festival

By Regina Cho
  /  02.28.2023

Damson Idris reveals awkward Rihanna encounter: "I was like, 'This is my moment'"

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.28.2023

French Montana, Beenie Man, and more join Krept & Konan for "Dat Way (Remix)"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.28.2023

Babyface and Ari Lennox put on a show in new "Liquor" video

By Regina Cho
  /  02.28.2023

2023 Billboard Women in Music Awards promo clip features SZA and Quinta Brunson

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.28.2023

Missy Elliott and Timbaland tease an official reunion

By Jon Powell
  /  02.28.2023

How to watch “The Jason Lee Show” episode featuring Amber Riley

By Sukii Osborne
  /  02.28.2023

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | 27 best dressed celebs at the 2023 NAACP Image Awards

By Legendary Lade
  /  02.28.2023

Jozzy’s ‘Songs for Women, Free Game for N**gas’ gives Diddy's Love Records first No. 1 on iTunes R&B Albums chart

By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.27.2023

Keke Palmer welcomes her first child

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.27.2023
