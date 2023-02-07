As previously reported by REVOLT, yesterday (Feb. 6), a 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck Turkey and Syria, sending catastrophic jolts throughout the region. As rescue teams from multiple countries were deployed, the death toll reportedly rose to over 2,300. Sadly, today (Feb. 7), that number has grown.

According to CNN, the number of casualties from yesterday’s deadly earthquake has now exceeded 5,000. The seismic shock was the biggest to hit the area in more than 100 years and damage can be seen for miles. To make matters worse, intense aftershocks continue as residents battle frigid winter temperatures. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced hotels in Antalya, Turkey will open their doors as a haven for survivors of the quake. “Starting from places close to the disaster area, the necessary plans are being made to put the hotels that have already suspended their activities due to the winter season to serve the disaster victims. Only in the Antalya region, 50,000 beds have been prepared for this purpose,” Erdogan shared today.

Yesterday, President Biden offered aid to those in need. “I am deeply saddened by the loss of life and devastation caused by the earthquake in Turkiye and Syria. I have directed my team to continue to closely monitor the situation in coordination with Turkiye and provide any and all needed assistance,” he tweeted. On social media, scores of heartbreaking videos continue to circulate. There have been clips from building surveillance cameras that caught the exact moments the quake struck. There are also videos showing the devastation after, such as newborn babies and toddlers being pulled from the rubble.

CNN adds that South Korea, Germany’s Federal Agency for Technical Relief, Palestinian Red Crescent teams and more have vowed to help in any way they can. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi released a statement today following a phone conversation with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad: “During the phone call, the president expressed his sincere condolences to the victims of the devastating earthquake that occurred yesterday, Feb. 6, and wishes for a speedy recovery to the wounded and injured. The president also reaffirmed Egypt’s solidarity with Syria and its sister people in this painful injury, referring to His Majesty’s guidance to provide all possible assistance and relief assistance in this regard to Syria.”

We will continue to pray for all of those affected.

