Photo: Anadolu Agency / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  02.06.2023

A massive 7.8 magnitude earthquake has brought complete havoc to the countries of Turkey and Syria today (Feb. 6). Just before dawn, powerful jolting shifted buildings and terrain, causing over 2,000 people to be killed as structures suddenly collapsed.

“I am deeply saddened by the loss of life and devastation caused by the earthquake in Turkiye and Syria. I have directed my team to continue to closely monitor the situation in coordination with Turkiye and provide any and all needed assistance,” President Joe Biden said in a tweet. He also released a more detailed statement via the White House: “Jill and I were deeply saddened by the news of the devastating earthquakes that have thus far claimed thousands of lives in Turkiye and Syria… Today, our hearts and our deepest condolences are with all those who have lost precious loved ones, those who are injured, and those who saw their homes and businesses destroyed.” He added, “Senior American officials reached out immediately to their Turkish counterparts to coordinate any and all needed assistance. Our teams are deploying quickly to begin to support Turkish search and rescue efforts and address the needs of those injured and displaced by the earthquake. U.S.-supported humanitarian partners are also responding to the destruction in Syria.”

As the earthquake just occurred this morning and rescue crews are still assembling, there has not been a confirmed death toll. According to CNN, there have been over 2,300 casualties, but the number is expected to rise. One verified overseas sports page reported that a pro athlete died during the incident. “Malatyaspor goalkeeper Ahmet Eyüp Türkaslan was sadly found under the rubble of the earthquake in Turkey. Our condolences go out to his family and loved ones and everyone [affected] by this awful tragedy,” the account tweeted. Today’s seismic catastrophe was the strongest to hit the region in over 100 years.

Turkey’s Vice President Fuat Oktay revealed nearly 10,000 people were injured in their country due to the earthquake, as reported by CNN. A producer for the outlet who was in the area at the time said the strong force felt “like Armageddon.” Over on social media, some have shared surveillance footage of the exact moment the shaking began. Other videos show the chaos that followed.

We send our prayers to those in Turkey and Syria, as well as their loved ones.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

DMX's daughter to release docuseries promoting drug addiction awareness

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.06.2023

DJ Drama says Pusha T's Gangsta Grillz mixtape might win a Grammy

By DJ First Class
  /  02.06.2023

JAY-Z speaks on why Beyoncé's 'RENAISSANCE' deserved to win Album of the Year at the Grammys

By Regina Cho
  /  02.06.2023

Funk Flex issues apology to Wu-Tang Clan for past beef

By DJ First Class
  /  02.06.2023

Beyoncé fans slam Grammys for 'Renaissance' Album of the Year snub

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.06.2023

Was white supremacy a driving force in the beating of Tyre Nichols by Black police officers?

By Ashlee Banks
  /  02.06.2023

The first teaser for Jack Harlow-led 'White Men Can't Jump' remake has arrived

By Jon Powell
  /  02.06.2023

Grammys honor The Supremes, Slick Rick, Bobby McFerrin and more with Lifetime Achievement Award

By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.06.2023

Dr. Dre receives inaugural Global Impact Award at 2023 Grammys

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.05.2023

Twitter reacts to Gangsta Boo's omission from 2023 Grammys "In Memoriam" segment

By Jon Powell
  /  02.05.2023

Curated by Questlove, the 2023 Grammys hip hop tribute was one for the ages

By Jon Powell
  /  02.05.2023

Mary J. Blige delivers powerful performance of "Good Morning Gorgeous" at 2023 Grammys

By Jon Powell
  /  02.05.2023

Beyoncé breaks record for most wins of all time at 2023 Grammys

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.05.2023

Quavo pours his heart out in tribute to Takeoff with touching performance at 2023 Grammys

By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.05.2023

Twitter reacts to Stevie Wonder and Smokey Robinson coming together for a special performance at 2023 Grammys

By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.05.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
International News
News
RIP

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

DMX's daughter to release docuseries promoting drug addiction awareness

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.06.2023

DJ Drama says Pusha T's Gangsta Grillz mixtape might win a Grammy

By DJ First Class
  /  02.06.2023

JAY-Z speaks on why Beyoncé's 'RENAISSANCE' deserved to win Album of the Year at the Grammys

By Regina Cho
  /  02.06.2023

Funk Flex issues apology to Wu-Tang Clan for past beef

By DJ First Class
  /  02.06.2023

Beyoncé fans slam Grammys for 'Renaissance' Album of the Year snub

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.06.2023

Was white supremacy a driving force in the beating of Tyre Nichols by Black police officers?

By Ashlee Banks
  /  02.06.2023

The first teaser for Jack Harlow-led 'White Men Can't Jump' remake has arrived

By Jon Powell
  /  02.06.2023

Grammys honor The Supremes, Slick Rick, Bobby McFerrin and more with Lifetime Achievement Award

By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.06.2023

Dr. Dre receives inaugural Global Impact Award at 2023 Grammys

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.05.2023

Twitter reacts to Gangsta Boo's omission from 2023 Grammys "In Memoriam" segment

By Jon Powell
  /  02.05.2023

Curated by Questlove, the 2023 Grammys hip hop tribute was one for the ages

By Jon Powell
  /  02.05.2023

Mary J. Blige delivers powerful performance of "Good Morning Gorgeous" at 2023 Grammys

By Jon Powell
  /  02.05.2023

Beyoncé breaks record for most wins of all time at 2023 Grammys

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.05.2023

Quavo pours his heart out in tribute to Takeoff with touching performance at 2023 Grammys

By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.05.2023

Twitter reacts to Stevie Wonder and Smokey Robinson coming together for a special performance at 2023 Grammys

By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.05.2023
View More

Trending
News

Curated by Questlove, the 2023 Grammys hip hop tribute was one for the ages

The 50th-anniversary celebration saw appearances from Run-DMC, Busta Rhymes, Missy Elliott, and more.
By Jon Powell
  /  02.05.2023
Social Justice

Seventh Memphis officer relieved of duty in Tyre Nichols case

The Tyre Nichols case is ongoing and more details are expected “in the coming days,” ...
By Angel Saunders
  /  01.31.2023
News

JAY-Z and Bacardi officially end multibillion-dollar legal battle

“I am excited to renew this partnership with Bacardi,” the rap mogul said in a ...
By Regina Cho
  /  02.03.2023
Drink Champs

T.I. talks snitching on his dead cousin: "Ain’t nobody worrying about that s**t"

The cast of ‘Fear’ dropped by for this week’s “Drink Champs” episode, and T.I. cleared ...
By Malcolm Trapp
  /  02.04.2023
View More