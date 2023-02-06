A massive 7.8 magnitude earthquake has brought complete havoc to the countries of Turkey and Syria today (Feb. 6). Just before dawn, powerful jolting shifted buildings and terrain, causing over 2,000 people to be killed as structures suddenly collapsed.

“I am deeply saddened by the loss of life and devastation caused by the earthquake in Turkiye and Syria. I have directed my team to continue to closely monitor the situation in coordination with Turkiye and provide any and all needed assistance,” President Joe Biden said in a tweet. He also released a more detailed statement via the White House: “Jill and I were deeply saddened by the news of the devastating earthquakes that have thus far claimed thousands of lives in Turkiye and Syria… Today, our hearts and our deepest condolences are with all those who have lost precious loved ones, those who are injured, and those who saw their homes and businesses destroyed.” He added, “Senior American officials reached out immediately to their Turkish counterparts to coordinate any and all needed assistance. Our teams are deploying quickly to begin to support Turkish search and rescue efforts and address the needs of those injured and displaced by the earthquake. U.S.-supported humanitarian partners are also responding to the destruction in Syria.”

I am deeply saddened by the loss of life and devastation caused by the earthquake in Turkiye and Syria. I have directed my team to continue to closely monitor the situation in coordination with Turkiye and provide any and all needed assistance. — President Biden (@POTUS) February 6, 2023

As the earthquake just occurred this morning and rescue crews are still assembling, there has not been a confirmed death toll. According to CNN, there have been over 2,300 casualties, but the number is expected to rise. One verified overseas sports page reported that a pro athlete died during the incident. “Malatyaspor goalkeeper Ahmet Eyüp Türkaslan was sadly found under the rubble of the earthquake in Turkey. Our condolences go out to his family and loved ones and everyone [affected] by this awful tragedy,” the account tweeted. Today’s seismic catastrophe was the strongest to hit the region in over 100 years.

Turkey’s Vice President Fuat Oktay revealed nearly 10,000 people were injured in their country due to the earthquake, as reported by CNN. A producer for the outlet who was in the area at the time said the strong force felt “like Armageddon.” Over on social media, some have shared surveillance footage of the exact moment the shaking began. Other videos show the chaos that followed.

We send our prayers to those in Turkey and Syria, as well as their loved ones.

A little girl who was pulled out from under the concrete in the earthquake. Urfa Turkey

pic.twitter.com/XZx4RZ2upO — Selin Marta (@martakarta3) February 6, 2023

BREAKING: A 3rd #earthquake just hit #Turkey 30 minutes ago, this time 7.5 on the Richter scale.

Drone footage: rescuers in Turkish cities search for earthquake survivors#turkiyeearthquake #earthquakes pic.twitter.com/noMPsP8cq5 — Rahul Sisodia (@Sisodia19Rahul) February 6, 2023

The level of destruction caused by the earthquake in Turkey makes it look like a war zone. This is utterly heartbreaking. Pray for Turkey and especially for the people trapped under the rubble. pic.twitter.com/PeqPXoNKlF — KC (@kci2013) February 6, 2023

Malatyaspor goalkeeper Ahmet Eyüp Türkaslan was sadly found under the rubble of the earthquake in Turkey. 🕊️ Our condolences go out to his family and loved ones and everyone effected by this awful tragedy. ❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/KJLokFHDoV — Football Tweet ⚽ (@Football__Tweet) February 6, 2023