Jim Jones has big plans to highlight some of New York’s most talented dancers this summer with the inaugural Mayor’s Cup of Dance.

The rapper, who proudly reps Harlem, opened up about his plans in an interview with TMZ posted today (Feb. 19). He explained that each of the city’s five boroughs — The Bronx, Brooklyn, Manhattan, Queens and Staten Island — will have a celebrity representative for each of the enclaves’ dance crews. The “We Fly High” emcee already has a few notable artists in mind.

“I sat down, and I spoke to Fabolous and Maino last night. I’m trying to get them to represent Brooklyn,” said The Diplomats’ co-founder. “I made a few calls out for Bronx representatives. I’m thinking like Cardi B, Fat Joe. I gotta look forward to some Queens representatives, maybe looking to call out Nas, N.O.R.E., maybe people from the younger generation.”

The logistics of the tryouts and tournament are still being worked out, but thus far, Jones already has the support of Mayor Eric Adams. He added that the winning dancers are in store for ultimate prizes. Jones teased, “You might end up dancing in the middle of the Barclays Center in a Nets game. Who knows what the grand prize might be?”

He also noted the significant role that dance has played in hip hop from its inception to the trends seen across social media nowadays. “Breakdancing is a very big part of hip hop culture. What I’ve been telling people with this new dance, the drill and the sturdy and all these things, it gives me the same energy that it was when breakdancing, but they didn’t have the outlets these kids have now,” he explained.

For Capo, the competition is about much more than an opportunity for a dance crew to earn bragging rights — it is also a safe recreational option for the youth. Jones noted that it gives “kids something constructive to do besides running in the streets. I mean, it’s hard to get out of the streets, but if you have something to do constructive while you’re playing outside and things like that, then it becomes a different cycle of the outcome of what they may be involved in later on in life… It’s about the camaraderie, it’s about the fellowship, [and] it’s teaching them how to communicate with each other.”

Peep Jim Jones excitedly speaking about the Mayor’s Cup of Dance in the video below.