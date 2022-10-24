“REVOLT Black News Weekly” aired on Friday (Oct. 21) to discuss corruption within the Los Angeles City Council, Sean “Diddy” Combs’ surprise visit to his school in The Bronx, and more. REVOLT Special Correspondent Rochelle Ritchie led the episode. She was joined by Essence CEO Caroline Wanga; Beverly City, NJ Councilman Riccardo Dale; political strategist Jasmyne A. Cannick; Georgia State assembly member Isaac G. Bryan; “Straight Shot, No Chaser” podcast host Tezlyn Figaro; and the director of diversity and engagement at the Indiana Republican Party, Whitley Yates. REVOLT Entertainment Correspondent Kennedy Rue McCullough also brought viewers the latest in celebrity news, during which she interviewed Diddy about giving back to his community.

During her “Entertainment Remix” segment, McCullough spoke to the music industry veteran who recently surprised his Capital Preparatory Bronx Charter School students . In 2020, the icon donated a million dollars to fund the institution and during his recent visit, he told REVOLT, “To be able to go and open up a school… in the Bronx… this is one of my proudest moments.”

Diddy continued, “Being from these neighborhoods, I could relate to what they’re having to deal with right now. When you see somebody that looks like you and came from your zip code, it’s motivating and it’s inspiring.”

Watch a quick clip from this week’s episode up top. Plus, be sure to catch the next installment of “REVOLT Black News Weekly” on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022 at 5 p.m. ET on REVOLT’s app.

If you missed the initial surprise by Diddy, you can also check that out here. The music mogul hit Instagram to reflect on how it’s always been his dream to help provide inner city youth the quality education they deserve. “We are grooming future leaders that will change their communities and the world!” he said of the third school he’s opened.