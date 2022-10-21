Diddy surprises Capital Prep Bronx students, BTS of the "Gonna Move On (Remix)" video shoot & more

/ 10.21.2022
In a new “REVOLT Black News Weekly,” we tackle a number of fun trending topics from the last week like Diddy surprising NYC kids and more.
Meet our Revolutionary of the Week Riccardo Dale
Riccardo Dale runs a mentoring program for at-risk youth with a 100 percent acceptance rate ...
2022 REVOLT Summit x AT&T: Black Female Future (VIDEO)
The Black woman is the CEO of home, culture and community.
Lil Baby's new album, Ne-Yo talks Naya Rivera, Marlon Wayans gets deep, the Emmett Till movie & more
On a new entertainment segment of “REVOLT Black News Weekly,” Marlon Wayans pulls up, Ne-Yo ...
Meet Revolutionary of the Week Ronald Freeman of the United Market app
Created by recent Morehouse College grads, United Market is a business platform for music production ...