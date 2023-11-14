This Friday (Nov. 17), Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz will unveil their new LP, Welcome 2 Collegrove, which will consist of 21 tracks and additional features from 21 Savage, Usher, Benny The Butcher, Rick Ross, and more. Also a part of the overall release is 50 Cent, who narrated an album teaser centered around the two artists’ backstories.

“Let me tell you a story about these two guys that eventually became brothers. You got this kid named Tune, Tunechi, some s**t like that. Straight out of 17th of New Orleans,” the G-Unit captain began in the short clip, which was shared on Monday (Nov. 13). “Been rich since he was like 13, 14 years old. He came with his own style, they tried to steal his s**t. He ended up putting the whole game on his back, had clientele for years and always had good product.”

50 continued, “And then you got Slim from the South Side of Atlanta. Loved playing basketball, he a real mama’s boy. And that’s how he got the name Tity Boi. Slicker than a spill of oil. Soon as he got his hands on his first pack and flipped that, he never looked back. And when they met up and devised a plan on how to take over the land, it kind of went like this. Welcome to Collegrove.”

Check out said teaser below, along with the full tracklisting for Welcome 2 Collegrove and a recent performance of 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne’s latest single, “Long Story Short.”