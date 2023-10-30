Keith Lee has been shaking the table since touching down in Atlanta on Thursday (Oct. 26). In less than a week’s time, the popular food critic and his family paid visits to spots like Juci Jerk and The Bodega, and his experience at some of the locations proved to be less than extraordinary. Including being unable to enjoy the food at Lil Baby’s The Seafood Menu due to his shellfish allergy, Lee ended up having to walk out of the Kandi Burress-owned Old Lady Gang due to non-equitable treatment of their guests.

“As always, I don’t want any special treatment. I want to be treated like everybody else. I pay for my food like everybody else. I’m a normal person, I’m a normal customer,” he explained after the southern eatery changed his group’s expected hour-plus wait time to five minutes upon realizing who he was. “Things like this is exactly why I do reviews the way I do. Just because I have a certain amount of followers on social media don’t make me different from nobody. My mom, my mom-in-law, [and] my sister are all paying customers just like me.”