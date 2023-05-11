Photo: Joe Raedle / Staff via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  05.11.2023

Although inconvenient, it’s not uncommon to have luggage lost while traveling. But when that luggage contains a prosthetic leg, it’s time to talk to customer service. ASAP. A St. Louis, Missouri man is speaking out after he claims American Airlines lost his limb.

Michael Williams says American Airlines refuses to reimburse him for the $26,000 prosthetic leg he allegedly lost while traveling with them in 2020. The St. Louis resident insisted he gave an airline worker a suitcase labeled “fragile” at check-in before he boarded a flight from Indianapolis to Charlotte and never saw his leg again. “You can’t do this to somebody that’s disabled. Just say, ‘Hey, we lost something of yours, but we’re not going to pay for it,’” he told Fox 2 Now in an article updated yesterday (May 10).

He then recalled what happened after he landed. “They roll me downstairs to the baggage claim. I’m sitting there waiting for my luggage to come off, and [it] never comes off,” Williams stated. He said that although he informed staff at the airport of his missing belongings, they capped his reimbursement at $600 — a price he said isn’t nearly enough to cover his custom prosthetic. “When I spoke with the young lady that was handling the claim, she told me this was to cover the clothes that you lost. I was like, ‘Ok, fine, great,’” the concerned customer shared.

Williams told the St. Louis news station that he waited for a few weeks, so American Airlines could conduct a thorough investigation regarding his missing property, but when he finally did hear back, it wasn’t the news he’d hoped for. Williams said a representative told him there was not “enough proof or evidence to pay for the leg.” He has since retained a lawyer. In the meantime, Fox 2 Now reached out to the company for a statement but did not hear back.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Elon Musk has chosen a new Twitter CEO, will step back into tech role

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.11.2023

Daniel Penny will be criminally charged for the death of Jordan Neely

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.11.2023

Ice Spice reveals she owns her masters and has full creative control over her music

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.11.2023

Big Gipp says ATL artists with biggest impact are Outkast, Jeezy, T.I., Future & Lil Baby

By Vayda Sorel
  /  05.11.2023

Rihanna captures a magazine-worthy maternity glow as she celebrates Savage X Fenty turning 5

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.11.2023

50 Cent on his upside down Super Bowl move: “I think that was a mistake”

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.11.2023

Dave Chappelle to have course taught in his name at Canada’s Concordia University

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.11.2023

Lizzo delivers a Sunday morning-like speech during "The Special Tour" stop in North Carolina

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.11.2023

Janelle Monáe unveils titillating visual for "Lipstick Lover"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.11.2023

Twitter is ready for “The Ice Age” as Ice Spice lands the cover of ‘Billboard’

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.11.2023

Listen to Deante' Hitchcock's new album 'Once Upon A Time'

By Jon Powell
  /  05.11.2023

Studio Sessions | Dcember Moon tells the stories behind unreleased songs from Nelly, Coi Leray and Lute

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  05.11.2023

Colorado teen's family plans to sue after he was allegedly racially harassed by fellow students

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.11.2023

Florida substitute “​​just wanted to fit in” with student she shared her vape with

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.11.2023

Kevin Gates drops off new visual for "Do It Again"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.11.2023
View More

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Elon Musk has chosen a new Twitter CEO, will step back into tech role

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.11.2023

Daniel Penny will be criminally charged for the death of Jordan Neely

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.11.2023

Ice Spice reveals she owns her masters and has full creative control over her music

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.11.2023

Big Gipp says ATL artists with biggest impact are Outkast, Jeezy, T.I., Future & Lil Baby

By Vayda Sorel
  /  05.11.2023

Rihanna captures a magazine-worthy maternity glow as she celebrates Savage X Fenty turning 5

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.11.2023

50 Cent on his upside down Super Bowl move: “I think that was a mistake”

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.11.2023

Dave Chappelle to have course taught in his name at Canada’s Concordia University

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.11.2023

Lizzo delivers a Sunday morning-like speech during "The Special Tour" stop in North Carolina

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.11.2023

Janelle Monáe unveils titillating visual for "Lipstick Lover"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.11.2023

Twitter is ready for “The Ice Age” as Ice Spice lands the cover of ‘Billboard’

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.11.2023

Listen to Deante' Hitchcock's new album 'Once Upon A Time'

By Jon Powell
  /  05.11.2023

Studio Sessions | Dcember Moon tells the stories behind unreleased songs from Nelly, Coi Leray and Lute

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  05.11.2023

Colorado teen's family plans to sue after he was allegedly racially harassed by fellow students

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.11.2023

Florida substitute “​​just wanted to fit in” with student she shared her vape with

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.11.2023

Kevin Gates drops off new visual for "Do It Again"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.11.2023
View More

Trending
News

Yung Miami devoured her Met Gala debut and Twitter agreed she left no crumbs behind

“Yung Miami came for blood!” one Twitter user wrote.

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.02.2023
News

Rapper Young Lo killed in Miami nightclub shooting

Two other people were injured in the shooting.

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.08.2023
News

Doctors advise Jamie Foxx to decrease his stress ahead of being discharged from the hospital

A source told ‘People’ that Jamie Foxx’s health scare is no longer considered life-threatening.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.06.2023
News

Shemar Moore's frustrations with CBS' diversity amid "S.W.A.T." cancellation spill out in new post

Shemar Moore wants CBS to revisit its decision to pull the plug on ratings juggernaut “S.W.A.T.”

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.07.2023
View More