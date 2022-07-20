Yesterday (July 19) was not a good day for Brooklyn native Joey Bada$$. The “Where I Belong” rapper was disappointed to learn that as he was traveling with Delta Airlines, his expensive studio equipment was damaged. Joey called out the company for their alleged mishandling of his precious cargo.

“Yo Delta, what the fuck is going on, b?” he began in an Instagram Story. As the video continues, he adds, “Y’all messed up my fucking studio rig, bro. First of all, this whole shit had a case on it. Now it don’t got the fucking case on it. Y’all broke my fucking knobs, like y’all know how much this cost? Y’all going to have to reimburse all that.” In a series of Story posts, the “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” actor continued to voice his disapproval.

“This is the second time y’all fucked up one of my luggage pieces in the last month. Y’all broke my fucking RIMOWA bag, still ain’t pay up on that. I’m a fucking Diamond Medallion Member, like, what is good with y’all? I need fucking answers, Delta,” he says in the videos. Joey was obviously heated because he continued by writing a statement alerting the airline, and his followers, of the cost of the equipment. “$12,000 in damages @delta. This how y’all treat your Diamond Medallion Members?” he posted.

Joey was seemingly catching the flight to hit the stage for his “1999-2000 Tour.” Last night he performed in Portland, Oregon at the Roseland Theater. His new album 2000 was released just last month on June 17. It was the follow-up to his mixtape titled 1999. Today (July 20), the “Survival Tactics” artist is set to perform in Vancouver, British Columbia at the Vogue Theatre. His tour dates run through July 28, where he will finish in Los Angeles at The Novo.