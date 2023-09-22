At a recent stop on his “The Final Lap Tour,” 50 Cent name-dropped former G-Unit members Lloyd Banks and Young Buck. During a behind-the-scenes video posted to Instagram on Thursday (Sept. 21) night, Fif appeared to poke fun at his erstwhile associates while alluding to what he has previously deemed less-than-stellar careers.

“They think this is something? Wait ’til they see Lloyd Banks’ tour,” he quipped while backstage at the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, New Jersey. Subsequently, the New York rapper took aim at Buck by adding, “Wait ’til they see Straight Outta Cashville.”

50 Cent has been outspoken about his issues with the two artists for years. In his 2020 book “Hustle Harder, Hustle Smarter,” the rapper expressed regret for not teaching Banks and Tony Yayo how to fulfill their potential.

“I always felt that if I had maybe done a better job teaching Banks and Yayo how to evolve and change their habits, they each would be in better places right now,” he wrote. “While I was out hustling, Banks was more content staying on his porch and watching the world from there.”

Another excerpt from the autobiography read, “Banks wanted things to come to him, as opposed to going out and getting them for himself. That’s not me trying to assassinate his character. The guy has ‘Lazy Lloyd’ tattooed on his arm. He literally wears his laziness on his sleeve.”

Buck spoke out on their issues as well. In a sit-down with Vlad TV, he revealed that 50 Cent kicked him out of G-Unit after an earlier interview where he said the Get Rich Or Die Tryin’ rapper never gave him a royalty check.

He noted, “From there, 50 didn’t feel like the effort was good enough, so probably a couple of days [after] Sha [Money] was trying to help clear the situation up, 50 goes again on HOT 97, one of the biggest platforms in the world… and immediately says, ‘Buck’s kicked out of G-Unit,’”

Beyond the internal group drama, 50 Cent landed in controversy after he threw a microphone into a crowd. The incident fueled existing beefs with The Game and Ja Rule, who wasted no time reigniting their long-standing disputes with the musician.