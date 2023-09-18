On Sunday (Sept. 17), 50 Cent’s “The Final Lap Tour” made a stop at Pine Knob Music Theatre, a venue located just north of Detroit, MI. During his set, the G-Unit head honcho surprised the fans with an appearance from former boss and longtime collaborator Eminem, who took to the stage to perform the collaborative hits “Patiently Waiting” and “Crack A Bottle.” Fellow Motor City stars Kash Doll and Peezy also blessed the packed crowd.

“Bro, when I do anything with Em, people just go crazy. They know he really my boy,” 50 said on Instagram following the star-studded evening, which included Busta Rhymes, Jeremih, and Tony Yayo. “I love him till death!”