On Monday (Aug. 28), 50 Cent took to Instagram to announce that the Phoenix stop of his “The Final Lap Tour” will unfortunately not be taking place later today (Aug. 29) as planned due to extreme heat. “For anyone who would like a refund, please go to point of purchase for instructions. I’ll be back in Arizona soon! One hundred sixteen degrees is dangerous for everyone,” the G-Unit general said. Currently, Southern Arizona is under an excessive heat warning until 8 p.m. MST.

“The Final Lap Tour” kicked off in July at Salt Lake City’s Maverik Center and will continue through the United States and Canada before closing its first leg in Toronto. Late September will then see 50, supporting act Busta Rhymes, and more heading overseas for a wealth of stops in Europe, Asia, and Oceania.