Back in September 2022, Lil Nas X embarked on the “Long Live Montero Tour,” the first of his career. The excursion took the artist across North America, Europe, Australia, and South America for several months, coming to a close in Colombia last March.

Today (Aug. 18), it was reported by Deadline that the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) will premiere a new documentary that chronicles 60 days of the aforementioned tour. Titled Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero, the film, which is directed by Carlos López Estrada and Zac Manuel, will be shown as part of the event’s Gala program.

“Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero is a triumphant ode to the extraordinary power of self-expression, music, and identity,” said TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey. “In this groundbreaking documentary, we witness Lil Nas X challenging boundaries and reshaping the artistic landscape. The film’s captivating journey underscores the profound impact of Lil Nas X, who fearlessly brings audiences together through the universal language of music. We are thrilled to host Lil Nas X at TIFF this year.”

The “Old Town Road” talent continues to sail off the release of his platinum-selling debut LP, MONTERO, which saw collaborations alongside Jack Harlow, Doja Cat, Elton John, Megan Thee Stallion, and Miley Cyrus. Since then, he’s continued his momentum via viral cuts like “STAR WALKIN’,” “Late To Da Party (F**K BET)” with YoungBoy Never Broke Again, and the leaked “DOWN SOUF H**S” with Saucy Santana.

As previously reported by REVOLT, Lil Nas X shared some information with fans about his upcoming sophomore effort. “It’s mostly planning now. I could easily just release music, but I have to build moments around this s**t,” he explained during a Twitter Q&A. “I have to go bigger than before!”

Check out the official artwork for Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero below.