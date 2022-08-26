Lil Nas X continues to add new categories to his résumé and break barriers. Today (Aug. 26), YSL Beauty announced the Grammy-winning rapper is officially their new U.S. brand ambassador.

In a press statement released from YSL, the company said the goal of the partnership is to celebrate the “transformative power of beauty, inspiring independent self-expression for individuals and communities driven to change the world alongside YSL” and also highlight the “passion, creativity and fearless attitude” that lies in both YSL and Lil Nas X.

“It’s been a lot of fun working on this campaign with YSL Beauté — they’re such an iconic brand, and I’m happy to be a part of something so unique and groundbreaking in the beauty world,” the “Panini” rapper said in the statement. “Shout out to YSL for embracing me and my campness and for inspiring change for the next generation of beauty.”

However, it wouldn’t be a Lil Nas X announcement if he didn’t drop the news with a funny and overly honest caption. “I am the new ambassador of @yslbeauty and though I don’t know what the word means yet I feel very accomplished,” he candidly wrote about his new gig.

The campaign will tease a snippet of Lil Nas X’s unreleased song, “My Little Baby.” In regards to music, Lil Nas X dropped his headline-making album Montero last year. That project boasted megahits like “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” “Industry Baby” featuring Jack Harlow, and also included assists from Megan Thee Stallion, Miley Cyrus, Elton John, and Doja Cat. This past June, the pop sensation returned to present his “Late To Da Party” single featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again.

In additional news, Lil Nas X will kick off his first official tour in September, taking his talents across the globe with the “Long Live Montero Tour.”