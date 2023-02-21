Photo: Edward Berthelot / Contributor via Getty Images
By DJ First Class
  /  02.21.2023

Although he has not made his presence known that much over the past two years, Lil Nas X gives fans hope during an impromptu Q&A session on Twitter. Under a fan’s tweet mocking him for his lack of new music lately, Nas X gave some useful information. First, referring to “Down Souf H**s,” he said the song got leaked so it did not release.

He continued by saying it will likely still land on his upcoming album: “It leaked but it’s still on the album.” Speaking of the album, the rapper also added that it will likely come out in the summer.

Last year, the Atlanta pop-rap star only released two singles. The first came in June and was titled “Late To Da Party (F**K BET).” Featuring NBA YoungBoy, the record came during a time when Nas X claimed that the BET Awards committee snubbed him. Next came “Star Walkin” in September. It was made as the anthem for the League of Legends Worlds tournament. Just before its release, the 23-year-old was named the president of LOL Worlds.

Fans across the nation hoped to receive a new body of work from the “Old Town Road” rapper, but to no avail. His debut album, MONTERO, was a big success, and the anticipation for this next release has been high.

Much like his past singles, Nas X said he likes for each song to have its moment. “It’s mostly planning now,” he said. “I could easily just release music but I have to build moments around this s**t. I have to go bigger than before!” It is apparent that he has a clear vision on how his next album will turn out. Now, it is just a matter of time.

Check out what he had to say below.

Nicki Minaj returns to Trinidad to celebrate Carnival

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.21.2023

Lil Durk and GloRilla join Don Toliver for new "Leave The Club" single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.21.2023

T-Pain says he saved a man's life after recording "Bartender" in resurfaced video

By DJ First Class
  /  02.21.2023

2 Chainz and Ne-Yo officially join "BMF" season 2 cast

By Regina Cho
  /  02.21.2023

Da Brat announces she is pregnant with her first child

By DJ First Class
  /  02.21.2023

Queen Latifah to host 54th annual NAACP Image Awards

By Regina Cho
  /  02.21.2023

Logic details moment when Nas tried to sign him

By DJ First Class
  /  02.21.2023

Black Thought collaborates with BET, Benny Boom in love letter to hip hop

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.21.2023

Baby Tate releases official dance video for viral "Hey, Mickey!" track

By Regina Cho
  /  02.21.2023

Rihanna fans clap back after internet trolls claim ASAP Rocky was emasculated in 'British Vogue' shoot

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.20.2023

Uncle Murda responds on IG to Trick Daddy calling him a "clown" on his online cooking show

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.20.2023

Bktherula returns with new 'LVL5 P1' project

By Regina Cho
  /  02.20.2023

Diddy to headline the iconic Roots Picnic this summer in Philadelphia

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.20.2023

Jim Jones wants Cardi B and Fabolous to represent teams in the Mayor's Cup of Dance

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.19.2023

French Montana named the most streamed African-born artist

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.19.2023
Lil Nas X
Rap

