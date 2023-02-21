Although he has not made his presence known that much over the past two years, Lil Nas X gives fans hope during an impromptu Q&A session on Twitter. Under a fan’s tweet mocking him for his lack of new music lately, Nas X gave some useful information. First, referring to “Down Souf H**s,” he said the song got leaked so it did not release.

He continued by saying it will likely still land on his upcoming album: “It leaked but it’s still on the album.” Speaking of the album, the rapper also added that it will likely come out in the summer.

lil nas x needs to make new music bro — Forest (@forest059_) February 20, 2023

Last year, the Atlanta pop-rap star only released two singles. The first came in June and was titled “Late To Da Party (F**K BET).” Featuring NBA YoungBoy, the record came during a time when Nas X claimed that the BET Awards committee snubbed him. Next came “Star Walkin” in September. It was made as the anthem for the League of Legends Worlds tournament. Just before its release, the 23-year-old was named the president of LOL Worlds.

Fans across the nation hoped to receive a new body of work from the “Old Town Road” rapper, but to no avail. His debut album, MONTERO, was a big success, and the anticipation for this next release has been high.

Much like his past singles, Nas X said he likes for each song to have its moment. “It’s mostly planning now,” he said. “I could easily just release music but I have to build moments around this s**t. I have to go bigger than before!” It is apparent that he has a clear vision on how his next album will turn out. Now, it is just a matter of time.

Check out what he had to say below.

most likely summer — i am reading all that (@LilNasX) February 20, 2023