Photo: “Star Walkin'” visualizer screenshot
By Regina Cho
  /  09.22.2022

Today (Sept. 22), Lil Nas X returned with his latest single, “STAR WALKIN’.” The brand new track was created in partnership with League of Legends and will serve as their official 2022 championship anthem. “STAR WALKIN'” also closely follows his most recent release, “Late To Da Party” featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again. On the new song, the pop sensation raps about how he’s headed straight to the top:

Don’t ever say it’s over if I’m breathin’, racin’ to the moonlight and I’m speedin’/ I’m headed to the stars, ready to go far, I’m star walkin’/ Don’t ever say it’s over if I’m breathin’, racin’ to the moonlight and I’m speedin’/ I’m headed to the stars, ready to go far, I’m star walkin’/ On the mission to get high up, I know that I’ma die reachin’ for a life that I don’t really need at all

In a new interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, Lil Nas X spoke about how “STAR WALKIN'” was created and how the collaboration makes perfect sense for his audience. “I’m not really much of a gamer anymore. I haven’t been since a teenager. But for whatever reason, I have a huge gamer fan base, and this is sick for them. Go, them,” he said. “Making this song was a lot of fun. I had the verses forever, and it took, no joke, 30 different, 40 different, I don’t know how many different hooks, to get the hook to a place where I’m like, ‘Okay, this is something I like. That’s cool.'”

Last year, Lil Nas X dropped his headline-making album Montero. That project boasted megahits like “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” and “Industry Baby” featuring Jack Harlow. It also included assists from Megan Thee Stallion, Miley Cyrus, Elton John, and Doja Cat.

Be sure to press play on Lil Nas X’s brand new “STAR WALKIN'” single down below.

