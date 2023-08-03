On today’s (Aug. 3) installment of “Big Facts,” Big Bank, DJ Scream, and Baby Jade hosted an inspiring dialogue with God-fearing comedian and social media influencer Pretty Vee. Best known for her impressive skits and animated personality, the multitalented entrepreneur has come a long way since her first post on Instagram.
Pretty Vee has been on the grind to be bigger and better for close to a decade. She was always open to doing internships and other opportunities with little to no pay as long as she gained experience and was able to network. The young hustler worked at radio stations and for DaBaby in Charlotte. However, her comedic aspirations led to her termination by Arnold Taylor, the CEO of DaBaby’s label, South Coast Music Group. “I was just so focused on comedy. I was late. I put the work in, but I was still late. He said, ‘Don’t be comfortable here. I know you want to do comedy, so go and do it,’” the actress recalled. Nonetheless, she had great things to say about him because the businessman allowed her the room to spread her wings and thoroughly pursue her goals.
The Miami native is also known for her role in Nick Cannon’s “Wild ‘N Out” series. The entertainer been a staple on the show for the last eight seasons but revealed to the crew that her first attempt at the series was denied. Pretty Vee fabricated some information on her application and said that she was related to a few of the cast members. Fortunately, two years later, as she progressed, remained consistent, and gained attention, she got a call to return. “I think at that time, that season wasn’t mine, and I was just lying to get on. When you getting it from God, you ain’t got to lie. It’s honest,” the entertainer expressed.
Moreover, Big Bank probed the actress on how she knew she was working in her purpose. “When I was able to turn funny into money. When I was able to afford my home and bless my mom with hers, that’s when I knew,” Pretty Vee responded. Money flows as the businesswoman has her hands in several brand deals and partnerships with Citi Trends, TV One, Puma, Belaire, and more. When Belaire was mentioned, she was asked about her relationship with Rick Ross, as the two have been rumored to be involved romantically. Although she showed the Maybach Music CEO much love and appreciation, the conversation was redirected with ease to focus on her new movie, Pretty Stoned.
Furthermore, Pretty Vee has big dreams. She shared that most importantly, she seeks longevity. “I don’t want to just be here for a season,” she insisted. However, the most supreme goal she intends to achieve is her own show. “Making sure my characters are set up, all six of them, to have their own sitcom that I’m creating, producing and writing,” the entrepreneur continued.
Finally, Pretty Vee had some gems she wanted to share with the “Big Facts” audience. “A delay is never a denial. Keep going. Your yes is on its way. Stand on what you know. Be you, do you. Just keep going,” the businesswoman expressed.
If you enjoyed today’s recap, stay tuned for new episodes of “Big Facts” every Thursday. To hear the inspirational conversation with Pretty Vee in full, click here to watch.
Trending
