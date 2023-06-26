S2 E7 | Pretty Vee
S2 E7 | Pretty Vee

00:50:22
The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels
By REVOLT
  /  06.26.2023

On this all-new episode of “The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels,” the one and only Pretty Vee stops by to talk her nonprofit, how she got her start on “Wild ‘N Out,” acting, working in radio, and becoming an inspirational speaker. Watch!

