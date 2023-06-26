/ 06.26.2023
On this all-new episode of “The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels,” the one and only Pretty Vee stops by to talk her nonprofit, how she got her start on “Wild ‘N Out,” acting, working in radio, and becoming an inspirational speaker. Watch!
DeVon Franklin on his career evolution and the power of entertainment | 'The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels'
On this episode of “The Blackprint,” host and REVOLT CEO Detavio Samuels welcomes DeVon Franklin ...
Keisha Lance Bottoms talks family, growing up in Atlanta & studying at FAMU | 'The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels'
On the latest episode of “The Blackprint,” host and REVOLT CEO Detavio Samuels sits with ...
Lavar Ball on his competitive nature, fatherhood and legacy | 'The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels'
On this all-new episode of “The Blackprint,” host and REVOLT CEO Detavio Samuels sits down ...
Ray J talks fame, singing in a choir & building his team | 'The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels'
On this all-new episode of “The Blackprint,” host and REVOLT CEO Detavio Samuels sits with artist ...