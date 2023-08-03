S3 E25 | Pretty Vee
S3 E25 | Pretty Vee

00:52:32
Big Facts
By REVOLT
  08.03.2023

Pretty Vee joins Big Bank, DJ Scream, and Baby Jade on this all-new episode of “Big Facts” to discuss growing up in Miami and her love for the city, her relationship with Rick Ross, the importance of not giving up while putting in the work, and her journey on “Wild ‘N Out.” Watch the full interview here!

