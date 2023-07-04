Photo: Barry Brecheisen/Contributor via Getty Images
By Jon Powell
  /  07.04.2023

Rick Ross recently found himself in the news for an unintentionally humorous accident at a pool party. On Monday (July 3), the Maybach Music general decided to try and take a dive at a crowded function. While in mid-jump, the Carol City talent appeared to slip and fall into the pool in an awkward fashion, effectively creating a meme that has spread across multiple social media platforms.

In response to the viral debacle, Rozay took to social media to explain what went down. “I’m gettin’ all the DMs this morning. ‘Rozay, I saw you do the dive. Are you okay?'” He revealed. “Well, I’ma be honest. Am I okay? Of course not. I blew my tire. I blew my tire. I got on the stage. I was feeling the energy, all the support from all the baddies. The biggest pool in the country. I gave everybody my word I would do the double-decker slapper.”

He continued in humorous fashion, “I said that on my story earlier this week — the double-decker slapper. What is that? Who knows. I’ve never heard of it. I made it up on the diving board. I did a double bounce, and, boy, my knee caught a flat.”

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Biggest Boss Rick Ross (@richforever)

The apparent fail isn’t a testament to Ross’ current life. Back in June, the self-proclaimed “biggest boss” recently shared a purchase of an 18-passenger plane (above) with his name on it — literally. Not long after, he shared another video showing him touring an Italian-inspired yacht with Lamborghini touches on the Port of Miami. “The Lamborghini boat is a muthaf**kin’ 10,” he could be heard saying in a short video as “Hustlin'” plays in the background. “It’s a winner. I’m loving it. It’s wide open. They got a lot of space, so you can do a lot of networking, partying, talking money, talking business here in the city. I didn’t go underneath yet, so get ready for that.”

Tags in this article:
Tags
Rap
Rick Ross

