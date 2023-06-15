On Wednesday (June 14), NLE Choppa dropped off a new visual for “Cold Game,” a collaboration alongside Rick Ross. Produced by Cubeatz, Draco, and Nuki, the vibrant effort sees the two artists rapping about their street affiliations and high-end lifestyles.

“Paddy wagons turn to Rolls-Royces, yeah, makin’ different choices, tryna see which corporate brand I’m signin’ with for endorsements, you can catch me on the Forbes stuntin’, pink, green, blue bills, I don’t discriminate the money, like the doomsday comin’, I’ma run it up, you n**gas run y’all d**k suckers too much and ride d**k, get off my nuts, I’ma check in ’bout my bread, watch some n**gas check out, we chiropractin’ n**gas neck, what that mean? Stretch him out…”

Both Choppa and Rozay pull out all the stops in the accompanying clip, which comes courtesy of BenMarc. Viewers can see the duo showing off lavish residences, high-end cars, and sparkling jewelry as beautiful women appear around them.

“Cold Game” is taken from Cottonwood 2, the sequel to Choppa’s 2019 EP, Cottonwood. Released back in April, the 22-song body of work boasted additional appearances from Lil Wayne, Lola Brooke, Fivio Foreign, Kevin Gates, Duke Deuce, Polo G, and more. Days after its initial arrival, a deluxe edition of Cottonwood 2 made landfall with nine more songs and contributions from ArrDee, Russ Millions, Fridayy, and Sexyy Red.

During a recent appearance on REVOLT’s “The Jason Lee Show,” the Memphis talent opened up about how he maintains success and wealth in the harrowing music industry. “Money is nothing if you can’t own your music,” he explained. “If I got to sign for $3 million, and then you own my whole catalog of everything I’m dropping for four years, I’m only going to touch that $3 million. I’m not going to touch nothing that my music is going to make when I’m 50.”

Press play on “Cold Game” below.