Photo: TIMOTHY A. CLARY / Contributor via Getty Images
By Regina Cho
  /  03.24.2023

He’s a business, man. According to a new report by Forbes published today (March 24), JAY-Z’s net worth has soared to a total of $2.5 billion. He also ranks as the third highest-paid entertainer of 2022, making him the 1,209th wealthiest person on the planet.

“Even in a year without a tour or album release, JAY-Z mints millions from his Armand de Brignac champagne and D’USSÉ cognac,” the article reads. “The Brooklyn-born rapper was crowned hip hop’s first billionaire in 2019, thanks to a sprawling and diversified empire.”

As previously reported by REVOLT, the New York City legend and Bacardi recently resolved their dispute over their multibillion-dollar cognac joint venture. The settlement was announced in a press release in February and called for “an affiliate of the liquor giant to buy out a majority of the rap star’s 50 percent stake in the cognac company, D’USSÉ LLC, leaving Bacardi owning at least 75.01 percent of the business.” Hov still retains “a significant ownership stake” through his company SCLiquor LLC.

The Forbes report continued by touching on the other things in Hov’s arsenal that helped him gain and sustain his wealth. “JAY-Z’s assets range from entertainment company Roc Nation to a fine art collection, which includes works by Jean-Michel Basquiat. Named after the housing project in which he grew up, his Marcy Venture Partners raised an $85 million fund in 2019,” it reads.

On the music front, the multiplatinum certified artist’s last full-length solo album was 2017’s 4:44, which boasted guest features from Frank Ocean, Damian Marley, Gloria Carter, and Beyoncé while housing fan-favorites like “Family Feud” and “The Story of O.J.” Since then, Hov blessed us with verses on tracks like “Neck & Wrist” by Pusha-T and “GOD DID” by DJ Khaled, the latter of which he performed earlier this year at the Grammy Awards.

