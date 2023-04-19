Since the arrival of NLE Choppa’s Cottonwood 2 last Friday (April 14), fans have been able to enjoy a consistent stream of accompanying visuals. The 22-track project housed guest appearances from names like 2Rare, Lil Wayne, Lola Brooke, Duke Deuce, Kevin Gates, and others. Yesterday (April 18), the Memphis talent returned with the official music video for “DOPE,” which sees Fivio Foreign stealing the show with his fiery opening verse:

“N**gas’ll kill you for what you believe in, I bought a new 40 for no reason/ It’s gettin’ cold, so it’s comin’ to season, he caught a body, he comin’ through, cheesin’/ We ain’t with none of the cryin’ and grievin’, you know that my shooters is dyin’ to see them/ N**gas can’t find him, he hidin’, we seekin’, he in the city, he dyin’ this weekend/ I take a Percocet, it keep me calm, none of them n**gas is doin’ me harm, none of my b**ches is doin’ me wrong”

NLE Choppa’s previous body of work was 2022’s Me vs. Me, a 16-song project complete with collaborations alongside Young Thug, Polo G, G Herbo, and Moneybagg Yo. That offering served as a follow-up to 2020’s From Dark to Light mixtape as well as his full-length LP Top Shotta.

Fivio Foreign blessed his fans with his debut album, B.I.B.L.E., back in April 2022. The offering came with 17 tracks and contributions from Kanye West, Alicia Keys, Quavo, Queen Naija, Coi Leray, Chlöe, A$AP Rocky, DJ Khaled, Blueface, and more. Outside of his own releases, the “City of Gods” rapper can be heard featured on tracks like “Street Opera” with Swizz Beatz, “Outcast” by Malaa, “Repeat” by FNF Chop, “C.A.B.” by Chris Brown, and more.

Be sure to press play on NLE Choppa’s brand new “DOPE” music video featuring Fivio Foreign down below.