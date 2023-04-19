Photo: Screenshot from NLE Choppa’s “DOPE” video
By Regina Cho
  /  04.19.2023

Since the arrival of NLE Choppa’s Cottonwood 2 last Friday (April 14), fans have been able to enjoy a consistent stream of accompanying visuals. The 22-track project housed guest appearances from names like 2Rare, Lil Wayne, Lola Brooke, Duke Deuce, Kevin Gates, and others. Yesterday (April 18), the Memphis talent returned with the official music video for “DOPE,” which sees Fivio Foreign stealing the show with his fiery opening verse:

“N**gas’ll kill you for what you believe in, I bought a new 40 for no reason/ It’s gettin’ cold, so it’s comin’ to season, he caught a body, he comin’ through, cheesin’/ We ain’t with none of the cryin’ and grievin’, you know that my shooters is dyin’ to see them/ N**gas can’t find him, he hidin’, we seekin’, he in the city, he dyin’ this weekend/ I take a Percocet, it keep me calm, none of them n**gas is doin’ me harm, none of my b**ches is doin’ me wrong”

NLE Choppa’s previous body of work was 2022’s Me vs. Me, a 16-song project complete with collaborations alongside Young Thug, Polo G, G Herbo, and Moneybagg Yo. That offering served as a follow-up to 2020’s From Dark to Light mixtape as well as his full-length LP Top Shotta.

Fivio Foreign blessed his fans with his debut album, B.I.B.L.E., back in April 2022. The offering came with 17 tracks and contributions from Kanye West, Alicia Keys, Quavo, Queen Naija, Coi Leray, Chlöe, A$AP Rocky, DJ Khaled, Blueface, and more. Outside of his own releases, the “City of Gods” rapper can be heard featured on tracks like “Street Opera” with Swizz Beatz, “Outcast” by Malaa, “Repeat” by FNF Chop, “C.A.B.” by Chris Brown, and more.

Be sure to press play on NLE Choppa’s brand new “DOPE” music video featuring Fivio Foreign down below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Polo G joins Hotboii for new "WTF (Remix)" video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.19.2023

Baka Not Nice returns with "Took A Trip" single

By Jon Powell
  /  04.19.2023

Erykah Badu announces "Unfollow Me Tour" with Yasiin Bey

By Regina Cho
  /  04.19.2023

Bad Bunny teams up with Grupo Frontera for "un x100to"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.19.2023

City Girls' Yung Miami doubles down on summertime for the duo's next album release

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.19.2023

Juicy J drops off new "Different Type of Time" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  04.19.2023

Rowdy Rebel drops off new "Boppin" video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.18.2023

Killer Mike connects with Andre 3000 and Future on new snippet

By DJ First Class
  /  04.18.2023

Offset thanks Calvin Harris for Takeoff Coachella tribute

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.18.2023

Swizz Beatz teases new JAY-Z and Lil Wayne collaboration

By DJ First Class
  /  04.18.2023

El Michels Affair and Black Thought bring forth 'Glorious Game' album

By Jon Powell
  /  04.18.2023

EST Gee drops new “LIE TO ME SOME MORE" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  04.18.2023

Check out Shame Gang's 'Better Late Than Never' LP with Smoke DZA, Skyzoo, and more

By Jon Powell
  /  04.18.2023

Westside Gunn announces new album

By DJ First Class
  /  04.18.2023

Post Malone marks return with "Chemical" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  04.18.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Fivio Foreign
Music Videos
NLE Choppa
Rap

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Polo G joins Hotboii for new "WTF (Remix)" video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.19.2023

Baka Not Nice returns with "Took A Trip" single

By Jon Powell
  /  04.19.2023

Erykah Badu announces "Unfollow Me Tour" with Yasiin Bey

By Regina Cho
  /  04.19.2023

Bad Bunny teams up with Grupo Frontera for "un x100to"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.19.2023

City Girls' Yung Miami doubles down on summertime for the duo's next album release

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.19.2023

Juicy J drops off new "Different Type of Time" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  04.19.2023

Rowdy Rebel drops off new "Boppin" video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.18.2023

Killer Mike connects with Andre 3000 and Future on new snippet

By DJ First Class
  /  04.18.2023

Offset thanks Calvin Harris for Takeoff Coachella tribute

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.18.2023

Swizz Beatz teases new JAY-Z and Lil Wayne collaboration

By DJ First Class
  /  04.18.2023

El Michels Affair and Black Thought bring forth 'Glorious Game' album

By Jon Powell
  /  04.18.2023

EST Gee drops new “LIE TO ME SOME MORE" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  04.18.2023

Check out Shame Gang's 'Better Late Than Never' LP with Smoke DZA, Skyzoo, and more

By Jon Powell
  /  04.18.2023

Westside Gunn announces new album

By DJ First Class
  /  04.18.2023

Post Malone marks return with "Chemical" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  04.18.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Skye Townsend and the ascent of Black lady comedians

In this “REVOLT Black News Weekly” segment, Skye Townsend and Gabrielle Dennis discuss the upcoming ...
By REVOLT
  /  04.14.2023
View More