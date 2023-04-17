Fivio Foreign blessed his fans with his debut album, B.I.B.L.E., back in April 2022. The offering came with 17 tracks and contributions from Kanye West, Alicia Keys, Quavo, Queen Naija, Coi Leray, Chlöe, A$AP Rocky, DJ Khaled, Blueface, and more. Since then, fans have been able to enjoy visuals from the project for cuts like “For Nothin,” “Hello” featuring Chlöe and KayCyy, and “What’s My Name” featuring Queen Naija and Coi Leray.

Today (April 17), the Brooklyn-bred emcee makes his return with “Hot Sauce,” a fiery drop produced by 808 Melo. The brand new single is a follow-up to January’s “Notice Me” release. On the freshly dropped track, he lays some bars down about his life out in the streets:

“I call the demons out to play, I keep the b**ches for the game/ Send me the addy, I’m coming your way, I tell my shooters to get in they place/ They want to shoot the n**ga in this face, I tell’ ’em chill, they couldn’t wait/ After a man down n**gas calling me making me hot, somebody got shot (Baow), they be going through a lot, and I ain’t Ja Morant, I ain’t just flash no chop/ I don’t hear no tune from the opps, Atlantic, let that lil’ n**ga drop, lil’ n**ga drop (drop)”

Outside of his own releases, the “City of Gods” rapper can be heard featured on tracks like “Street Opera” with Swizz Beatz, “Outcast” by Malaa, “Repeat” by FNF Chop, “C.A.B.” by Chris Brown, and most recently, “DOPE” by NLE Choppa. Prior to the aforementioned B.I.B.L.E. album, Fivio’s only body of work was 2020’s 800 BC, which housed his breakout hit “Big Drip.”

Be sure to press play on Fivio Foreign’s brand new “Hot Sauce” single down below.