Photo: Cover art for Fivio Foreign’s “Hot Sauce” single
By Regina Cho
  /  04.17.2023

Fivio Foreign blessed his fans with his debut album, B.I.B.L.E., back in April 2022. The offering came with 17 tracks and contributions from Kanye West, Alicia Keys, Quavo, Queen Naija, Coi Leray, Chlöe, A$AP Rocky, DJ Khaled, Blueface, and more. Since then, fans have been able to enjoy visuals from the project for cuts like “For Nothin,” “Hello” featuring Chlöe and KayCyy, and “What’s My Name” featuring Queen Naija and Coi Leray.

Today (April 17), the Brooklyn-bred emcee makes his return with “Hot Sauce,” a fiery drop produced by 808 Melo. The brand new single is a follow-up to January’s “Notice Me” release. On the freshly dropped track, he lays some bars down about his life out in the streets:

“I call the demons out to play, I keep the b**ches for the game/ Send me the addy, I’m coming your way, I tell my shooters to get in they place/ They want to shoot the n**ga in this face, I tell’ ’em chill, they couldn’t wait/ After a man down n**gas calling me making me hot, somebody got shot (Baow), they be going through a lot, and I ain’t Ja Morant, I ain’t just flash no chop/ I don’t hear no tune from the opps, Atlantic, let that lil’ n**ga drop, lil’ n**ga drop (drop)”

Outside of his own releases, the “City of Gods” rapper can be heard featured on tracks like “Street Opera” with Swizz Beatz, “Outcast” by Malaa, “Repeat” by FNF Chop, “C.A.B.” by Chris Brown, and most recently, “DOPE” by NLE Choppa. Prior to the aforementioned B.I.B.L.E. album, Fivio’s only body of work was 2020’s 800 BC, which housed his breakout hit “Big Drip.”

Be sure to press play on Fivio Foreign’s brand new “Hot Sauce” single down below.

 

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Rep for 50 Cent denies Cuban Link engagement rumors

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.17.2023

Shordie Shordie reps the "Thug Life" in latest visual

By Regina Cho
  /  04.17.2023

Tee Grizzley and Skilla Baby team up for "Dropped The Lo" single

By Regina Cho
  /  04.17.2023

Yung Bleu unveils latest visual for "Casamigos Nights"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.17.2023

Kevin Gates drops off "Do It Again" single

By Jon Powell
  /  04.17.2023

Doe Boy taps DeJ Loaf for new "ROLL THE DICE" single

By Regina Cho
  /  04.17.2023

Saweetie hits the Coachella stage and gives fellow female rapper Latto her flowers

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.17.2023

Fat Trel creates "Art" in his latest visual

By Jon Powell
  /  04.17.2023

Tyler, The Creator's 'CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST' sets new 'Billboard' chart record

By Jon Powell
  /  04.17.2023

21 Savage flexes his vocal range while adding bass to Usher's "My Boo"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.16.2023

E-40 says racial bias led to his fourth quarter ejection during Sacramento Kings playoff game

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.16.2023

Offset reveals Takeoff tribute in new photos of his painstakingly crafted back tattoo

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.15.2023

Sean "Diddy" Combs blazes Coachella stage with Metro Boomin, The Weeknd, and 21 Savage

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.15.2023

Juvenile confirms he will perform NOLA classics on NPR Music's "Tiny Desk" series

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.15.2023

Latto and Lola Brooke sit down to discuss the success of "Don't Play With It" on "777 Radio"

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.14.2023
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
Fivio Foreign
Rap
Singles
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Rep for 50 Cent denies Cuban Link engagement rumors

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.17.2023

Shordie Shordie reps the "Thug Life" in latest visual

By Regina Cho
  /  04.17.2023

Tee Grizzley and Skilla Baby team up for "Dropped The Lo" single

By Regina Cho
  /  04.17.2023

Yung Bleu unveils latest visual for "Casamigos Nights"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.17.2023

Kevin Gates drops off "Do It Again" single

By Jon Powell
  /  04.17.2023

Doe Boy taps DeJ Loaf for new "ROLL THE DICE" single

By Regina Cho
  /  04.17.2023

Saweetie hits the Coachella stage and gives fellow female rapper Latto her flowers

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.17.2023

Fat Trel creates "Art" in his latest visual

By Jon Powell
  /  04.17.2023

Tyler, The Creator's 'CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST' sets new 'Billboard' chart record

By Jon Powell
  /  04.17.2023

21 Savage flexes his vocal range while adding bass to Usher's "My Boo"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.16.2023

E-40 says racial bias led to his fourth quarter ejection during Sacramento Kings playoff game

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.16.2023

Offset reveals Takeoff tribute in new photos of his painstakingly crafted back tattoo

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.15.2023

Sean "Diddy" Combs blazes Coachella stage with Metro Boomin, The Weeknd, and 21 Savage

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.15.2023

Juvenile confirms he will perform NOLA classics on NPR Music's "Tiny Desk" series

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.15.2023

Latto and Lola Brooke sit down to discuss the success of "Don't Play With It" on "777 Radio"

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.14.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Skye Townsend and the ascent of Black lady comedians

In this “REVOLT Black News Weekly” segment, Skye Townsend and Gabrielle Dennis discuss the upcoming ...
By REVOLT
  /  04.14.2023
View More