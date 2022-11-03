After multiple snippets have surfaced on social media for the last year and change, Chris Brown finally unveiled his highly anticipated song “Hear Me” yesterday (Nov. 2). The loose track is a close follow-up to recent visuals from the Platinum-certified artist like “Call Me Every Day” featuring Wizkid and “Under The Influence.” On “Hear Me,” the enticing beat is the star of the show as Brown sings about how things change as you climb to the top:

“Can you hear me, hear me, yeah, you know I’ve heard a lot about you, a lot about you, yeah/ You keepin’ to yourself, that makes us two, for a long time we’ve been about it/ Need a long time to get around it, for a long time I’ve had to find it/ I came with the whole gang and they behind me, what you love and what you planned?/ Don’t play me, I’m a grown man, I did it all with my own hand”

The “No Guidance” singer’s most recent album is Breezy, his 10th studio LP that made landfall back in June. The 24-song body of work included assists from Blxst, Bryson Tiller, Ella Mai, EST Gee, Fivio Foreign, H.E.R., Jack Harlow, Lil Wayne, and more. Breezy debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 with 72,000 first-week album-equivalent units sold. The following month, Brown circled back to reveal the official deluxe upgrade, complete with nine additional cuts and new collaborations alongside Anderson .Paak and Davido.

Prior to that was his well-loved Slime & B mixtape, which was a joint project with Young Thug that made landfall back in 2020. Slime & B saw contributions from Gunna, Major Nine, Lil Duke, Shad Da God, Too $hort, E-40, HoodyBaby, and Future across 13 songs.

Be sure to press play on Chris Brown’s brand new “Hear Me” down below.