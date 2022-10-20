Back in 2019, Chris Brown dropped his Indigo album, a project infamously known for its long length of 32 tracks. Months later, he doubled down by releasing the official extended version, which added on 10 more songs. Recently, “Under The Infuence” from the aforementioned deluxe edition rose to popularity once again thanks to TikTok, so the Platinum-certified singer decided to capitalize on the moment and release the official music video for it today (Oct. 20). On the song, Brown’s lyrics express what it’s like to feel certain substances take over your mind and body:

F**kin’ Robitussin, I don’t know why this s**t got me lazy right now, yeah/ Can’t do Percocets or Molly, I’m turnin’ one, tryna live it up here right, right, right/ Baby, you can, ride it, ooh, yeah/ Bring it over to my place and you be like, ‘Baby, who cares?’ but I know you care, bring it over to my place/ You don’t know what you did, did to me, your body lightweight speaks to me/ I don’t know what you did, did to me, your body lightweight speaks to me (speaks to me)

The “No Guidance” singer’s more recent body of work is Breezy, his 10th studio LP that made landfall back in June. The 24-song body of work included assists from Blxst, Bryson Tiller, Ella Mai, EST Gee, Fivio Foreign, H.E.R., Jack Harlow, Lil Wayne, and more. The project debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 with 72,000 first-week album-equivalent units sold. The following month, Brown circled back to reveal the official deluxe upgrade, complete with nine additional cuts and new collaborations alongside Anderson .Paak and Davido.

Be sure to press play on Chris Brown’s brand new music video for “Under The Influence” down below.