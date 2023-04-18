NLE Choppa has officially unleashed his sophomore album, Cottonwood 2, last Friday (April 14). The 22-track project was led by previews like “S**t Me Out,” “Champions,” and “Ain’t Gonna Answer,” the last of which included a feature from one of his favorite rappers, Lil Wayne. Cottonwood 2 is also the second installment to the series he debuted back in 2019.

Yesterday (April 18), the Memphis talent returned with the latest offering from the project, the official music video for “Shake It.” The new clip is directed by WaterWippinEvan and sees Choppa head across the pond to London to link up with his co-star Russ Millions. On the track, they trade bars back and forth over an energetic beat co-produced by Sebz Beats and Uanay:

“I can see your cars comin’ through both eyes, killed him, left mama with teary eyes (With teary eyes)/ Got fire in the booth like Charlie (Charlie), rollin’ opp pack like Marley (Like Marley)/ Ride that d**k like a Harley (A Harley), she want my heart, I’m heartless (Uh-huh)/ I’m runnin’ it up (Mm-hmm), off the Henny, I’m bruckin’ it up”

The “Walk Em Down” emcee’s previous body of work was 2022’s Me vs. Me, a 16-song project complete with collaborations alongside Young Thug, Polo G, G Herbo, and Moneybagg Yo. Since then, he has released visuals from the offering for cuts like “Lick Me Baby,” “Stompin,” and “Trap Phone.” Me vs Me served as a follow-up to 2020’s From Dark to Light mixtape as well as his full-length project Top Shotta.

Outside of his own releases, the 20-year-old rapper can be heard featured on recent tracks like “FAITHFUL” by Macklemore, “Ostre Pestki” by Malik Montana, “9 Lives” by DDG, “Switches” by Clay “Krucial” Perry III, and more. In additional news, he also participated in a panel and performance at the Grammy Museum’s Grammy In The Schools festival back in February.

Be sure to press play on NLE Choppa’s brand new “Shake It” music video featuring Russ Millions down below.