Photo: Screenshot from NLE Choppa’s “Shake It” video
By Regina Cho
  /  04.18.2023

NLE Choppa has officially unleashed his sophomore album, Cottonwood 2, last Friday (April 14). The 22-track project was led by previews like “S**t Me Out,” “Champions,” and “Ain’t Gonna Answer,” the last of which included a feature from one of his favorite rappers, Lil Wayne. Cottonwood 2 is also the second installment to the series he debuted back in 2019.

Yesterday (April 18), the Memphis talent returned with the latest offering from the project, the official music video for “Shake It.” The new clip is directed by WaterWippinEvan and sees Choppa head across the pond to London to link up with his co-star Russ Millions. On the track, they trade bars back and forth over an energetic beat co-produced by Sebz Beats and Uanay:

“I can see your cars comin’ through both eyes, killed him, left mama with teary eyes (With teary eyes)/ Got fire in the booth like Charlie (Charlie), rollin’ opp pack like Marley (Like Marley)/ Ride that d**k like a Harley (A Harley), she want my heart, I’m heartless (Uh-huh)/ I’m runnin’ it up (Mm-hmm), off the Henny, I’m bruckin’ it up”

The “Walk Em Down” emcee’s previous body of work was 2022’s Me vs. Me, a 16-song project complete with collaborations alongside Young Thug, Polo G, G Herbo, and Moneybagg Yo. Since then, he has released visuals from the offering for cuts like “Lick Me Baby,” “Stompin,” and “Trap Phone.” Me vs Me served as a follow-up to 2020’s From Dark to Light mixtape as well as his full-length project Top Shotta.

Outside of his own releases, the 20-year-old rapper can be heard featured on recent tracks like “FAITHFUL” by Macklemore, “Ostre Pestki” by Malik Montana, “9 Lives” by DDG, “Switches” by Clay “Krucial” Perry III, and more. In additional news, he also participated in a panel and performance at the Grammy Museum’s Grammy In The Schools festival back in February.

Be sure to press play on NLE Choppa’s brand new “Shake It” music video featuring Russ Millions down below.

Rowdy Rebel drops off new "Boppin" video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.18.2023

Killer Mike connects with Andre 3000 and Future on new snippet

By DJ First Class
  /  04.18.2023

Offset thanks Calvin Harris for Takeoff Coachella tribute

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.18.2023

Swizz Beatz teases new JAY-Z and Lil Wayne collaboration

By DJ First Class
  /  04.18.2023

El Michels Affair and Black Thought bring forth 'Glorious Game' album

By Jon Powell
  /  04.18.2023

EST Gee drops new “LIE TO ME SOME MORE" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  04.18.2023

Check out Shame Gang's 'Better Late Than Never' LP with Smoke DZA, Skyzoo, and more

By Jon Powell
  /  04.18.2023

Westside Gunn announces new album

By DJ First Class
  /  04.18.2023

Post Malone marks return with "Chemical" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  04.18.2023

Wiz Khalifa asks "Why Not Not Why" in latest music video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.18.2023

Kodak Black unveils new single "No Love For A Thug"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.18.2023

Megan Thee Stallion speaks out for the first time since Tory Lanez’s guilty verdict

By Oumou Fofana
  /  04.18.2023

Rep for 50 Cent denies Cuban Link engagement rumors

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.17.2023

Shordie Shordie reps the "Thug Life" in latest visual

By Regina Cho
  /  04.17.2023

Tee Grizzley and Skilla Baby team up for "Dropped The Lo" single

By Regina Cho
  /  04.17.2023
