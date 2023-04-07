Photo: Screenshot from DDG’s “This Summer” video
By Jon Powell
  /  04.07.2023

The past few months or so have seen DDG seemingly prepping his fans for a new project. Today (April 7), he follows up recent singles like “Vegan,” “Maybach Curtains,” and “Way Too Petty” with “This Summer,” a Stuzzy and Level-produced offering that shows just how ready the Pontiac rapper is for the hottest season of the year.

“I might move out to London or somethin’, I might change my whole number or somethin’, gotta watch how I’m comin’ this summer, I might double or nothin’ this summer, gettin’ rich with my brother this summer, when I smoke, I get dumber and dumber, where I come from, I know she a runner, why these n**gas be f**kin’ with me? I’m like Uzi, I just wanna rock, I might go to Miami or somethin’, just to kick it and get on a yacht…”

“This Summer” boasts a matching video that comes courtesy of Ronnie Lewis Productions. Viewers can see the XXL Freshman alum and an associate living it up on a yacht with some beautiful women in attendance. Elsewhere, he performs the track in front of an all-black Lamborghini Urus.

Back in September of 2022, DDG liberated his sophomore studio LP, It’s Not Me It’s You, a 12-song effort with appearances from Polo G, NLE Choppa, Gunna, Kevin Gates, and Babyface Ray. A week later, the “Moonwalking in Calabasas” talent dropped off the deluxe edition of said album with four additional cuts and collaborations alongside Offset, Coi Leray, and Lakeyah.

During a panel at last year’s REVOLT Summit, DDG provided advice for those looking to establish successful careers in the entertainment business. “I would say my biggest thing is to be consistent,” he said. “The days that you work when you don’t want to work are the most important days.”

Press play on “This Summer” below.

