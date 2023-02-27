Photo: Cover art for DDG’s “Way Too Petty” single
By Regina Cho
  /  02.27.2023

DDG has officially decided to address everything on wax. Over the weekend, the Pontiac native dropped off “Way Too Petty,” a revealing new track that speaks on his current relationship status, social media drama, and more. On the song, he clears up some of the rumors over production courtesy of Lil Tyh:

“H**s screenshottin’, that s**t lame, keep her on the side, she could never be my main/ She just wanna make it, she be f**kin’ for the fame, postin’ pictures naked, baby, you should feel ashamed, yeah/ N**gas sleepin’ on me like they sippin’ on the Wock’ (Wocky), they want her to leave me, but she can’t, she love the cock (Cocky)/ I just bought a Glocky with extendo, red dot (Dotty), tryna cancel me, but I’ma troll ’em to they stop (Stop)/ I’m way too petty (Yeah, yeah)”

DDG’s last full-length LP was It’s Not Me It’s Youa 2022 project that boasted features from Polo G, NLE Choppa, Gunna, Kevin Gates and Babyface Ray. Preceding the release were well-received singles like “Elon Musk” and “If I Want You.” Shortly afterward, he circled back to provide fans with the album’s official deluxe edition. The upgrade included four new songs and collaborations with Offset, Coi Leray and Lakeyah.

Prior to It’s Not Me It’s You was 2021’s Die 4 Respect, a joint EP with OG Parker. The body of work was equipped with 11 songs and a dope roster of features from names like YoungBoy NBA, PnB Rock, and more. Outside of his own releases, the “Moonwalking In Calabasas” emcee can be heard featured on recent tracks like “Toro” by Sho Madjozi, “Meat This” by Blueface, and more.

Be sure to press play on DDG’s brand new “Way Too Petty” track down below.

Lil Wayne mistook Drake’s email address for his last name in a lyric

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.27.2023

NBA YoungBoy drops off new visual for "Next"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.27.2023

Lil Baby and Fridayy link up for new "Forever" video

By Regina Cho
  /  02.27.2023

Conway the Machine recruits Juicy J and Sauce Walka for "Super Bowl"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.27.2023

EST Gee is "Undefeated" in latest visual

By Jon Powell
  /  02.27.2023

Mariah The Scientist joins A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie for new "Secrets (Remix)" track

By Regina Cho
  /  02.27.2023

Megan Thee Stallion receives apology from Carl Crawford: "We don't have a problem"

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.27.2023

Rich The Kid and Lil Tjay connect for "Do You Love Me?"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.27.2023

G Perico and DJ Drama link up for new “Ask G4” single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.27.2023

Jake Paul jokingly blames Drake for recent boxing loss

By Jon Powell
  /  02.27.2023

Kash Doll says starring on "BMF" is a full circle moment

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.26.2023

Drake says he isn't forcing himself to compete with hip hop's rising talent

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.26.2023

GloRilla isn't wasting time cranking out hits for a new album: "I got so many different vibes"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.25.2023

Tommy Hilfiger claims Russell Simmons told him "street kids and rappers" wore his clothes to feel rich

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.25.2023

George Clinton says he knew Rihanna and Cardi B would be stars

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  02.25.2023
