DDG has officially decided to address everything on wax. Over the weekend, the Pontiac native dropped off “Way Too Petty,” a revealing new track that speaks on his current relationship status, social media drama, and more. On the song, he clears up some of the rumors over production courtesy of Lil Tyh:

“H**s screenshottin’, that s**t lame, keep her on the side, she could never be my main/ She just wanna make it, she be f**kin’ for the fame, postin’ pictures naked, baby, you should feel ashamed, yeah/ N**gas sleepin’ on me like they sippin’ on the Wock’ (Wocky), they want her to leave me, but she can’t, she love the cock (Cocky)/ I just bought a Glocky with extendo, red dot (Dotty), tryna cancel me, but I’ma troll ’em to they stop (Stop)/ I’m way too petty (Yeah, yeah)”

DDG’s last full-length LP was It’s Not Me It’s You, a 2022 project that boasted features from Polo G, NLE Choppa, Gunna, Kevin Gates and Babyface Ray. Preceding the release were well-received singles like “Elon Musk” and “If I Want You.” Shortly afterward, he circled back to provide fans with the album’s official deluxe edition. The upgrade included four new songs and collaborations with Offset, Coi Leray and Lakeyah.

Prior to It’s Not Me It’s You was 2021’s Die 4 Respect, a joint EP with OG Parker. The body of work was equipped with 11 songs and a dope roster of features from names like YoungBoy NBA, PnB Rock, and more. Outside of his own releases, the “Moonwalking In Calabasas” emcee can be heard featured on recent tracks like “Toro” by Sho Madjozi, “Meat This” by Blueface, and more.

Be sure to press play on DDG’s brand new “Way Too Petty” track down below.