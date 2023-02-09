Photo: Screenshot from DDG’s “Delilah’s” music video
By Regina Cho
  /  02.09.2023

DDG closed out 2022 with a bang thanks to his month-long streak of weekly releases. Yesterday (Feb. 8), the Pontiac-bred rapper returned to treat fans with a brand new loose offering, a track and visual titled “Delilah’s.” The clip was directed and shot by frequent collaborator Ronnie Lewis and sees DDG hit up a fashion show in style. On the track, he raps about his luxurious lifestyle:

“It’s too dark, can’t take no pictures, need my space, she tryna move in soon as I hit her/ Tell my ex stop postin’ on the ‘gram, gon’ make me miss her/ Ask my city, ain’t nobody from there, did s**t bigger/ Valet whips, don’t self-park s**t, Lambo in the front, talkin’ that s**t if you talk too much, end up in my blunt/ She got a man, but I bet she still gon’ give me that”

DDG’s last full-length LP was last year’s It’s Not Me It’s Youa 12-track project boasting features from Polo G, NLE Choppa, Gunna, Kevin Gates and Babyface Ray. Preceding the release were well-received singles like “Elon Musk” and “If I Want You.” Shortly afterward, he circled back to provide fans with the album’s official deluxe edition. The upgrade included four new songs and collaborations with Offset, Coi Leray and Lakeyah.

Prior to It’s Not Me It’s You was 2021’s Die 4 Respect, a joint EP with OG Parker. The body of work was equipped with 11 songs and a dope roster of features from names like YoungBoy NBA, PnB Rock, and more. Outside of his own releases, the “Moonwalking In Calabasas” emcee can be heard featured on recent tracks like “Toro” by Sho Madjozi, “Meat This” by Blueface, and more.

Be sure to press play on DDG’s brand new music video for “Delilah’s” down below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Kali hits the club in new "3M's (Freestyle)" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  02.09.2023

Money Musik, NAV, and SoFaygo connect on "Double Faces"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.09.2023

Flo Rida to use $82 million lawsuit earnings for charity

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.09.2023

Missy Elliott and Jack Harlow star in Doritos Super Bowl ad

By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.09.2023

Corio expresses his "Emotions" on latest single

By Jon Powell
  /  02.09.2023

Studio Sessions | Anthony Cruz helped bring some of Meek Mill's most-loved records to life

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  02.09.2023

DaBaby drops off latest visual for "THINK BOUT ME"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.09.2023

Check out Babyface's new single "As a matter of fact"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.09.2023

Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'oir announce the birth of their baby girl

By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.09.2023

Babyface Ray and 42 Dugg link up for new “Ron Artest” single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.09.2023

Scooter Braun's HYBE America acquires Quality Control in $320 million deal

By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.09.2023

Diddy teams up with Uber One for hilarious Super Bowl ad

By Jon Powell
  /  02.09.2023

Oxlade is a "Bad Boy" in latest music video

By Regina Cho
  /  02.08.2023

21 Savage and Janelle Monáe to play in 2023 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.08.2023

Chiiild shares new "Antidote" single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.08.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
DDG
Music Videos
New Music
Rap

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Kali hits the club in new "3M's (Freestyle)" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  02.09.2023

Money Musik, NAV, and SoFaygo connect on "Double Faces"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.09.2023

Flo Rida to use $82 million lawsuit earnings for charity

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.09.2023

Missy Elliott and Jack Harlow star in Doritos Super Bowl ad

By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.09.2023

Corio expresses his "Emotions" on latest single

By Jon Powell
  /  02.09.2023

Studio Sessions | Anthony Cruz helped bring some of Meek Mill's most-loved records to life

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  02.09.2023

DaBaby drops off latest visual for "THINK BOUT ME"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.09.2023

Check out Babyface's new single "As a matter of fact"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.09.2023

Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'oir announce the birth of their baby girl

By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.09.2023

Babyface Ray and 42 Dugg link up for new “Ron Artest” single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.09.2023

Scooter Braun's HYBE America acquires Quality Control in $320 million deal

By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.09.2023

Diddy teams up with Uber One for hilarious Super Bowl ad

By Jon Powell
  /  02.09.2023

Oxlade is a "Bad Boy" in latest music video

By Regina Cho
  /  02.08.2023

21 Savage and Janelle Monáe to play in 2023 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.08.2023

Chiiild shares new "Antidote" single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.08.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

La La Anthony & Da'Vinchi talk dating rumors & working with 50 Cent | 'The Jason Lee Show'

“The Jason Lee Show” is back with another exciting episode. For this installment, “BMF” stars La ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.01.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
Social Justice

Benjamin Crump becomes first Black practicing attorney to have law school named after him

Benjamin Crump represented in cases for the families of Trayvon Martin, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, ...
By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.08.2023
View More