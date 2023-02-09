DDG closed out 2022 with a bang thanks to his month-long streak of weekly releases. Yesterday (Feb. 8), the Pontiac-bred rapper returned to treat fans with a brand new loose offering, a track and visual titled “Delilah’s.” The clip was directed and shot by frequent collaborator Ronnie Lewis and sees DDG hit up a fashion show in style. On the track, he raps about his luxurious lifestyle:

“It’s too dark, can’t take no pictures, need my space, she tryna move in soon as I hit her/ Tell my ex stop postin’ on the ‘gram, gon’ make me miss her/ Ask my city, ain’t nobody from there, did s**t bigger/ Valet whips, don’t self-park s**t, Lambo in the front, talkin’ that s**t if you talk too much, end up in my blunt/ She got a man, but I bet she still gon’ give me that”

DDG’s last full-length LP was last year’s It’s Not Me It’s You, a 12-track project boasting features from Polo G, NLE Choppa, Gunna, Kevin Gates and Babyface Ray. Preceding the release were well-received singles like “Elon Musk” and “If I Want You.” Shortly afterward, he circled back to provide fans with the album’s official deluxe edition. The upgrade included four new songs and collaborations with Offset, Coi Leray and Lakeyah.

Prior to It’s Not Me It’s You was 2021’s Die 4 Respect, a joint EP with OG Parker. The body of work was equipped with 11 songs and a dope roster of features from names like YoungBoy NBA, PnB Rock, and more. Outside of his own releases, the “Moonwalking In Calabasas” emcee can be heard featured on recent tracks like “Toro” by Sho Madjozi, “Meat This” by Blueface, and more.

Be sure to press play on DDG’s brand new music video for “Delilah’s” down below.