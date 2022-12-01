Last month, DDG released his newest album, It’s Not Me It’s You, a 12-track project boasting features from Polo G, NLE Choppa, Gunna, Kevin Gates, and Babyface Ray. Preceding the release were well-received singles like “Elon Musk” and “If I Want You.” Shortly afterward, he swiftly circled back to provide fans with the album’s official deluxe edition. The upgrade included four new songs and collaborations with Offset, Coi Leray, and Lakeyah.

Yesterday (Nov. 30), the Michigan-bred rapper dropped off his latest offering, a brand new track titled “Forbes List.” The accompanying music video is directed by Ronnie Lewis and sees DDG cruising around the streets of Hawaii. On the track, he references his placement on the exclusive Forbes accolade:

“Fly her out to Cabo, this s**t cheaper than a b**ch, you can’t come to my estate if I don’t put you on my list/ I got piss all on these rentals, I can’t dirty up my fist, all this medicine I’m takin’ just for fun, I’m not sick (Woah)/ These Rick Owens on my feet, these not Chucks, this Balenci’ on my shades, said she like bad boys, I hit my dance like I’m Puff/ I’m addicted to this paper, I can never get enough (Huh), Forbes list, b**ch I go 30 under 30/ When that DDG come on, I make them bad b**ches get sturdy”

Prior to It’s Not Me It’s You, DDG dropped 2021’s Die 4 Respect, a joint EP with OG Parker. The project was led by singles like “Money Long” and “Rule #1” featuring Yachty. Die 4 Respect was equipped with 11 songs and a dope roster of features from names like Coi Leray, YoungBoy NBA, PnB Rock, and more.

Be sure to press play on DDG ‘s brand new “Forbes List” music video down below.