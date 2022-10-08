Photo: Getty
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  10.08.2022

DDG is ready for people to put some respect on his music. The 25-year-old has been releasing records since 2016, and in the past six years, his presence in hip hop has continued to grow with his fanbase. 

Born Darryl Grandberry, DDG first got a taste of notoriety after successfully becoming known for his YouTube videos. While his influencer status has helped him garner attention, he recently said that his music career has taken a bit of a hit because of the reputation surrounding YouTubers. 

“I’m in a space now where I want people to get rid of the stigma that I’m a YouTuber,” he told PEOPLE in an interview published Friday (Oct. 7).  As a result, he has made a conscious decision to step away from the platform and instead pour his energy into his craft. 

“I’m really just tryna shake that image and that stigma. Even though I am a YouTuber, I feel like it automatically comes with people not wanting to press play on the music or believing in the music. Or being harder on it. People are harder on me than other artists,” said DDG.

The “9 Lives” rapper released his sophomore album, It’s Not Me, It’s You, on Friday. He is confident that since signing with Epic Records in 2018, his records have only gotten better. “If you don’t enjoy my music at this point in my career, it’s not me, it’s you. I feel like I done proved myself over and over again,” he said. 

DDG added that his tracks are all hits in their own way, which only proves his belief that he has what it takes to have longevity in the industry. The former Central Michigan University student explained that, “A lot of people go back and they go listen to the old stuff that I’ve been putting out once they recently become fans, and they say, ‘Oh, he’d been making good songs.’”

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

DDG releases new 'It's Not Me It's You (Deluxe)' album

By Regina Cho
  /  10.07.2022

DDG unpacks new 'It's Not Me It's You' album

By DJ First Class
  /  09.30.2022
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
DDG

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

DDG releases new 'It's Not Me It's You (Deluxe)' album

By Regina Cho
  /  10.07.2022

DDG unpacks new 'It's Not Me It's You' album

By DJ First Class
  /  09.30.2022
View More

Trending
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Meet La Tosha Holmes, founder of the first Black-owned pediatric practice in Galveston County, Texas

Meet La Tosha Holmes, CPNP-PC, a Certified Nurse Practitioner from Webster, Texas, who — at ...
By REVOLT
  /  09.29.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Kid Cudi talks new Netflix show "Entergalactic" and we recap the lit 2022 REVOLT Summit in Atlanta

Kid Cudi talks to “REVOLT Black News” correspondent Kennedy Rue about “Entergalactic,” his new animated ...
By REVOLT
  /  09.30.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Meet Joshua Santiago, founder of Empowering Cuts, a non-profit giving free haircuts to those in need

Joshua Santiago is a barber based out of Philadelphia and the founder of Empowering Cuts, ...
By REVOLT
  /  09.30.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

REVOLT's "Caresha Please" & "Drink Champs" win 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards & more

Quavo and Takeoff drop a new album and BET honors the best in hip hop ...
By REVOLT
  /  10.07.2022
View More