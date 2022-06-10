By Jon Powell
From a musical standpoint, DDG has come a long way since his previous days as a well-known YouTuber. Now signed to Epic Records, the Pontiac, MI talent delivered his debut LP, Valedictorian, in 2019. That was then followed by the OG Parker-assisted Die 4 Respect last year. In the time between, he’s dropped off a wealth of notable singles and freestyles (ex. “Escape,” “Toxic,” “iCarly Freestyle”), as well as top-tier contributions for the likes of Ron Suno, Tyla Yaweh, BFB Da Packman, Blueface, and Almighty Jay. 2021 was also when DDG joined the likes of 42 Dugg, Flo Milli, Morray, Pooh Shiesty, Coi Leray, Blxst, and more as the latest member of XXL’s Freshman List.

Just after Valentine’s Day, DDG returned with a new single titled “Elon Musk,” a collaboration alongside Gunna that raises hopes of a sophomore studio album. Today (June 10), he adds to that with “Storyteller,” a song that’s full of introspective rhymes about toxic women and inner demons, among other things:

Hot girls have cold hearts, cold hearts hide deep scars like a motherfucker, deep scars make better stories, shh, but, I ain’t a storyteller…”

Unfortunately, this month hasn’t been all about music for DDG. According to various reports, the rapper found himself in legal trouble earlier this week after being pulled over for reckless driving in a Lamborghini. Upon a vehicle search, police then found a gun, leading to a felony possession of a concealed weapon charge and subsequent arrest. The good news is that DDG was soon released on a $35,000 bond, and is expected to be in court June 28. He’s also since provided his fans with a short-yet-pointed statement on Twitter:

“The devil working overtime to stop these blessings…”

Press play on DDG‘s “Storyteller” below. Hopefully, we’ll be hearing more about a new body of work sooner than later.

