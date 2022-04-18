DDG officially made his return with a brand new single “Elon Musk” a few weeks ago. The freshly released track includes an assist from one of the hottest names in rap currently, Gunna, and is also named after the infamous entrepreneur and business magnate and now officially has an accompanying visual. Within the last two weeks, he followed up with something for the fans by dropping “Whiskey Freestyle,” and now he keeps his streak of consistency going with another freestyle.

The freshly dropped “Ye Vs. Skete (Freestyle)” clip, named after the infamously tangled current love triangle between Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson, and Kanye West, serves to show off DDG’s bars with a no-hook and straightforward session:

Ask me when I’m losing, Imma tell you “I don’t know” since I started popping, I’m allergic to the broke/ When I didn’t have it, you ain’t never ever spoke, now you in my DM’s trying to ask me for a quote, now I’m charging 50 g’s/ Plug is in LA I float my city up with hella P’s

I ain’t gotta touch it, I just flip this shit with hella ease/ Every single day another foreign, I got hella keys, push start bitch, uh (Zoom, zoom) I just hit this bad bitch from the back and she said “Ooh, ooh” and I met her ex, ain’t gonna lie, he a cool dude

Back in March, DDG tapped in with super-producer OG Parker to be his co-pilot for a joint EP titled Die 4 Respect. The project was preceded by singles like “Money Long” and “Rule #1” with Yachty, and he continued the waves made by dropping off the official visual for the Coi Leray-assisted “Impatient” and the Tyla Yaweh-assisted “Hakuna Matata.” D4L is equipped with 11 songs and a dope roster of features from names like Coi Leray, YoungBoy NBA, PnB Rock, and more.

Be sure to tap into DDG’s brand new “Ye Vs. Skete (Freestyle)” music video down below.