By Regina Cho
  /  04.11.2022

DDG officially made his return with a brand new single “Elon Musk” a few weeks ago. The freshly released track includes an assist from one of the hottest names in rap currently, Gunna, and is also named after the infamous entrepreneur and business magnate. Over the weekend, he followed up with something for the fans by dropping “Whiskey Freestyle,” a smooth new clip that sees DDG in his comfort zone in terms of flow and subject matter:

Booked in a BnB, shit could get tricky on tour in philly, they popping they wheelie/Been made a milly, your bitch can get near me, she told me she love me, I texted back ily/ That’s not a shorty, that’s all of our shorty’s so if she get pregnant, we going on Maury/ Hit when I’m horny, then dip in the morning

She cute, but she boring, you love her, you corny money the mission, I ball like a Piston/ These n***as ain’t listen, I told ’em I’m winning, check by the see three different bitches/ They sniffing that coco it’s white like a pigeon, she off the molly she rolling she rocky/ A ten she a hottie she hot as a Taki baby get naughty I’m all in her body

Back in March, DDG tapped in with super-producer OG Parker to be his co-pilot for a joint EP titled Die 4 Respect. The project was preceded by singles like “Money Long” and “Rule #1” with Yachty, and he continued the waves made by dropping off the official visual for the Coi Leray-assisted “Impatient” and the Tyla Yaweh-assisted “Hakuna Matata.” D4L is equipped with 11 songs and a dope roster of features from names like Coi Leray, YoungBoy NBA, PnB Rock, and more.

Be sure to press play on DDG’s brand new “Whiskey Freestyle” music video down below.

