Blueface and DDG have created some pretty dope hits together thus far, including “Moonwalking In Calabasas (Remix)” and “BGC.” Today (May 20), the Los Angeles-to-Pontiac duo have added to that with “Meat This,” another surefire banger that sees the two flexing about women, wealth, and wild street lives of the past:

“Ass, cash, or grass, pass me the weed, you don’t really want that bitch, nigga, pass her to me, I can never fear a nigga, all these niggas gon’ bleed, big glock, click clock, nigga get on your feet, doo doo doo, doo doo doo, bullets go doo doo doo … if I was Martin, I would’ve shot Bruhman, every nigga from the same hood is not your mans, I could put your bitch on a flight that’s not gon’ land…”

Currently, Blueface is said to be working on his next project Fan Or Opp, which he previously announced and revealed the artwork for late last year. In addition to “Meat This,” that project is expected to contain some or all of more recent loose cuts like “Outside (Better Days)” with OG Bobby Billions, “Patience” with Calboy, “B!Tch#S” with Eladio Carrión and Jon Z, “Chose Me” with Blxst, and “Street Signs” with G Herbo.

Upon its arrival, Fan Or Opp will follow Blueface‘s debut studio LP Find The Beat, a 2020 release that contained 16 songs and collaborations alongside Gunna, Lil Baby, Polo G, DaBaby, NLE Choppa, Stunna 4 Vegas, Jeremih, and more. That same year also saw Blueface re-releasing his well-received mixtape Famous Cryp — the Reloaded version was packed with 20 songs and contributions from the likes of Snoop Dogg, Cardi B, YG, TruCarr, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Moneybagg Yo, 03 Greedo, Sada Baby, and Asian Doll.

Press play on Blueface and DDG‘s “Meat This” below.