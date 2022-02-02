1TakeJay is back again with another collaboration, this time tapping in with Blueface for their freshly released “Her Bad” single. The accompanying visual is directed by Created By Blu and features the duo on set during a live taping of a show before things suddenly take a turn. On the track, the two rappers slide over some production courtesy of ScumBeatz and FlashyAssUno:

My ex bitch left me, oh she lost, her bad, her bad, her loss/ I just sent the text like thanks ’cause I bossed up, I just sent the text like thanks ’cause I-/ Post my bitch on the timeline, every bitch mad, and they ain’t even see my bitch face they know my bitch bad/ My bitch a real thotiana, tell her buss down, took my bitch to the jeweler

Prior to this, 1TakeJay could be heard on G Perico’s “Pull It” track. This year, he also dropped off his remix of “Proud Of U” featuring Blueface. In 2020, shared his “Club Rona” single and he also helped spread the holiday cheer his way by dropping off his Cancel Christmas project, equipped with eight songs and cuts like “Quarantine Shopping” and “I Don’t Text Back” featuring Cash Kidd. Prior to that was his G.O.A.T. project in 2019, featuring assists from Shoreline Mafia, Rich The Kid, and Kalan.frfr.

Recent drops from Blueface include tracks like “Chose Me” with Blxst, “TikTok,” “BGC” with DDG and “Patience” with Calboy. He also blessed the masses with his official debut LP Find A Beat in 2020. a humorously titled body of work that saw 16 tracks with additional features like Gunna, Lil Baby, Polo G, DaBaby, Ambjaay, NLE Choppa, Stunna 4 Vegas, Jeremih, and YBN Nahmir.

Be sure to press play on 1TakeJay’s brand new music video for “Her Bad” featuring Blueface down below.