Just last week, DDG released his brand new album, It’s Not Me It’s You. The 16-track body of work boasted appearance from Polo G, NLE Choppa, Gunna, Kevin Gates, and Babyface Ray. Preceding the release were well-received singles like “Elon Musk” and “If I Want You.”

Today (Oct. 7), the Pontiac-bred rapper swiftly circled back to provide fans with the album’s official deluxe edition. The upgrade now features four additional songs, including collaborations with Offset, Coi Leray, and Lakeyah. On the new introduction track titled “Straight Outta Pontiac,” DDG reps his home city proudly:

Straight outta Pontiac, but I’m in the Calabasas with the s**t, n***as know where to find me at/ I just put another quarter milli’ on the wrist, b**ch, in on the Cartier, I don’t wanna get turnt with none of y’all n***as, don’t ask where the party at/ I be getting to the money, all through the night, n***a, straight outta Pontiac, but I’m in the Calabasas with the s**t, n***as know where to find me at (Find me at)

Throughout 2022, DDG has dropped off multiple loose tracks like “Ye vs Skete (Freestyle)” and “Elon Musk” to keep fans fed. Last year, he tapped in with super-producer OG Parker for their joint EP titled Die 4 Respect. The project was led by singles like “Money Long” and “Rule #1” with Yachty. Die 4 Respect was equipped with 11 songs and a dope roster of features from names like Coi Leray, YoungBoy NBA, PnB Rock, and more. In terms of visuals from the body of work, he shared clips for “Impatient” featuring Coi Leray and “Hakuna Matata.”

