Today (Aug. 26), DDG returns with his brand new single “If I Want You.” The special track notably includes beautiful background vocals performed by girlfriend and fellow artist Halle Bailey. On the song, the Pontiac-bred star shows off his singing voice as he delivers his sly lyrics about spoiling the women he’s with:

Slidin’ down the Heenys, damn, low-key, you know you wasn’t turnt, you should’ve told me/ We was talkin’ every day, but I got cold feet, you hand me on, I help you miss the old me/ Been in and out the city, makin’ plays (Plays), so busy, losin’ track of time, and mixin’ up my days/ I call you when I’m lonely, I come over, never stay, you sellin’ me intention, but I’m cheap, I never pay

You know what it is, bills, trips, tips, if I want you, yeah, yeah, uh/ Baby, don’t tease, slide, deep, ‘tween, if I want you, yeah/ Eight degrees in the ‘Falls, then your heart froze, you so out of reach, and you doin’ the most/ You know what it is, bills, trips, tips, if I want you, yeah, ayy, yeah, yeah

So far in 2022, DDG has been peppering fans with loose tracks like “Ye vs Skete (Freestyle)” and “Elon Musk.” Last year, DDG tapped in with super-producer OG Parker to be his co-pilot for a joint EP titled Die 4 Respect. The project was preceded by singles like “Money Long” and “Rule #1” with Yachty, and he continued the momentum by dropping off visuals for the Coi Leray-assisted “Impatient” and the Tyla Yaweh-assisted “Hakuna Matata.” Die 4 Respect was equipped with 11 songs and a dope roster of features from names like Coi Leray, YoungBoy NBA, PnB Rock, and more.

