DDG has been actively honing his boxing skills in the squared circle, going so far as to compare himself to Floyd Mayweather, and enjoying a life of love with his girlfriend Halle Bailey, one half of the pop duo Chloe x Halle. The 24-year-old is now looking to bring the hits and romance musically today (Sept. 30) with the release of his highly anticipated studio album It’s Not Me It’s You. The Michigan rapper has assembled quite a cast of features to get the job done that for sure plays a part in the album’s performance. Joining forces with talent like NLE Choppa, Polo G, Gunna, Kevin Gates and Babyface Ray, DDG made sure this go around was epic.

Im excited to see what ddg talking about in this album … I actually did enjoyed the fuck out of his last — M O L Z ✨🐐 (@purrplewilfred) September 28, 2022

It’s Not Me It’s You follows DDG’s 2021 project Die 4 Respect which he released as a collaborative effort with Atlanta producer OG Parker. It peaked at No. 61 on the Billboard 200 chart and was led by the single “Moonwalking in Calabasas,” featuring Blueface and YG. Upon announcing the video announcement for his “9 Lives” record with Polo G & NL Choppa, DDG took to Instagram with a little reminder for the people: “Just cause I made 10 million+ off vlogging & carried half yal childhoods don’t mean I ain’t wiggin on these beats & goin PLATINUM ON MFS. ALBUM AT MIDNIGHT. MUSIC VIDEO FT. POLO G & NLE CHOPPA TOMORROW @ NOON”

This is a great space and time for the newer artists to pop their s**t and really prove their worth to the industry and DDG is on a solid path right now. Check out his new album and make sure you spread the word!